Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Announces Personal News as Season Nears

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is preparing for his sixth NFL season, but he’s also taking some time to give back to the community.

The veteran defensive back shared some personal news this week, announcing that he is reviving a popular charitable endeavor down the Thruway from Buffalo. Hamlin has been active with his Chasing M’s Foundation, which has expanded its charitable work since his on-field cardiac arrest in 2023.

Damar Hamlin Bringing Home Run Derby to Rochester

Hamlin’s foundation and the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings announced this week that their stadium will host the third annual Rochester Home Run Derby on September 22. Tickets to the event are free, and the first 1,000 fans receive a free hot dog and ice cream sandwich.

“We’re excited to bring the Rochester baseball community together for this event once again this year,” Dan Mason, Red Wings general manager, told WHEC-TV in Rochester. “It’s a great way to close out the amateur baseball year and showcase some talent in the local high school and college ranks. Special thanks to the Vision Automotive Group for making this event possible for our community.”

Hamlin is slated to host a meet-and-greet with fans at the event.

Damar Hamlin Busy With Charity Work

Hamlin has led other charitable efforts, including the Chasing M’s Foundation Kick it Back to School Event in August that included a backpack giveaway. Hamlin announced the event on Instagram.

Hamlin has opened up about how he wanted to give back after all the support he received following his near-fatal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the 2022 season.

“Since experiencing cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023, my family and I have been blessed by good wishes, prayers, donations, and support from people around the world. I have been honored to give back by leading my charity, Chasing M’s Foundation,” Hamlin shared on the charity’s website. “Together, we have created a movement to save lives, protect kids, and empower lasting change. When it comes to giving back, we are just getting started.”

Hamlin has been honored for his charitable endeavors, earning a nomination for ESPN’s Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award. ESPN noted that the award honors those who give back to their communities.

“The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award is given to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports,” the press release noted. “The candidate must embrace the core principles that Muhammad Ali embodied so well, including confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect.”