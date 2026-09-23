Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Makes Personal News Before Chargers Game

With the Buffalo Bills preparing for a game against the injury-struck Los Angeles Chargers, safety Damar Hamlin is taking some time to give back.

Hamlin has been active in charitable efforts around the Buffalo area, and on Tuesday he traveled an hour down the Thruway to host an event to benefit his foundation. Despite early predictions that he might not make this year’s roster, Hamlin has returned to an important role for the Bills — and continued his focus on giving back to the community.

Damar Hamlin Hosted Charity Home Run Derby on Tuesday

Hamlin traveled to Rochester to host his third-annual Rochester Home Run Derby on Tuesday, which coincided with a watch party for the Rochester Red Wings in the first game of the International League championship series. The event benefited Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which offers programming for underprivileged children.

Hamlin took to social media to share pictures showing him meeting with fans on the field during the game.

“Damar Hamlin signing some autographs for #BillsMafia ahead of ESL Ballpark’s home run derby tonight,” noted reporter Ian Mills in a post on X.

The Red Wings also announced the event, noting that it would feature local baseball players.

“We’re excited to bring the Rochester baseball community together for this event once again this year,” Dan Mason, Red Wings general manager, told WHEC-TV in Rochester. “It’s a great way to close out the amateur baseball year and showcase some talent in the local high school and college ranks.”

Damar Hamlin Settling in With New Defensive Scheme

Hamlin has returned to his role as a reserve safety and special teams regular for the Bills. He appeared in both games, making four total tackles.

The Bills appear to be utilizing a deeper secondary rotation under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, with Hamlin already appearing in 42 total snaps on defense despite not starting. He has also appeared in 32 special teams snaps.

Though the Bills have jumped out to a 2-0 start with impressive wins over the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, they also surrendered 31 points in both games. Leonhard said he’s not happy with the performance.

“I’m a competitor, and I hate losing. I mean, every time we lose a rep, I’m pissed and trying to figure out how to fix it right there, and that wears on you sometimes,” Leonhard said, via the Buffalo News.

Leonhard admitted that the defense is still a work in progress.

“I think there’s a vision that I had going in, right? What I wanted it to be,” Leonhard said. “There’s the reality of where we are and how fast can we close that gap, right? And part of that is me adjusting, right, to what we’re doing well and what we currently can reproduce over and over again and create consistency out of.”