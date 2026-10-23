Bills Safety Breaks Silence on NFL Suspension for Controversial Play

Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin is pushing back after the NFL issued a one-game suspension, sharing video that offered more context to the incident.

The league announced this week that Franklin was suspended for spitting toward a Las Vegas Raiders player, just days after fellow safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was suspended for a separate spitting incident in the same game. While Gardner-Johnson apologized for losing his cool, Franklin took a defiant stance and said he did not spit toward anyone.

Sam Franklin Appeals NFL Suspension

In a statement issued through his agent, Franklin denied the NFL’s allegation that he spit on a Raiders player.

“We adamantly deny Sam spit on anyone,” Franklin’s agent Harold Lewis told The Associated Press. “We look forward to the process to fully exonerate him tomorrow at the hearing and (provide him) the apology he deserves.”

Franklin also spoke out on Instagram, saying he was “not a dirty player” and resharing a video that appeared to show a Raiders player hitting him in the groin during an extra point attempt for Las Vegas. It was not clear if the incident was intentional, and the Raiders were not flagged on the play.

Lewis told The Associated Press that Franklin was struck in a similar fashion on a previous field-goal attempt earlier in the game. The report noted that Franklin is appealing his suspension.

“The appeal is tentatively scheduled to be heard by former player James Thrash, one of four people jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA to handle the appeals process. It’s unclear how long it will take Thrash to issue a ruling,” the report noted, adding that the Bills have a bye week and don’t take the field again until hosting the Baltimore Ravens on November 2.

NFL Denied C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Appeal

The league already ruled against Gardner-Johnson in an appeal of his suspension. As ESPN reported, the NFL announced that his one-game suspension would stand, forcing Gardner-Johnson to miss the team’s Week 8 game.

He will not face any further punishment from the team, the report added.

“Bills coach Joe Brady said Monday that there’ll be no further punishment for Gardner-Johnson from the team beyond the league’s suspension,” the report noted. “Brady remained committed to Gardner-Johnson as a starter when he’s eligible to return from suspension in Week 9.”

The Bills could need some help in the secondary and special teams if Franklin’s suspension is upheld. Though Franklin is listed as a safety, he plays primarily on special teams units, though could have provided more depth in the secondary with Gardner-Johnson also out of the lineup.