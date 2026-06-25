Controversial Ex-Bills WR Announces Major Career News

Sammy Watkins Joins High School Coaching Ranks

Ocoee High School in Florida announced this week that Watkins would be taking a job as a wide receivers coach. The school announced the news on Instagram, praising Watkins for his deep knowledge of the game.

“The Ocoee Knights Football Family is proud to welcome Coach Sammy Watkins as our new Wide Receivers Coach,” the football team’s announcement said. “A dynamic playmaker and proven competitor at every level of football, Coach Watkins brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for developing young athletes both on and off the field. His commitment to excellence and understanding of the wide receiver position will be an incredible asset to our program as we continue building a championship culture.”

The announcement went on to say that Watkins would be a strong role model for the student-athletes.

“Coach Watkins understands what it takes to succeed through hard work, discipline, and dedication. We are excited for our receivers to learn from someone who has competed at the highest levels of the game and is committed to helping our players reach their full potential,” the announcement read.

Though Watkins doesn’t have a history with the school, Ocoee High School did produce two NFL players who spent time on the Bills — linebacker Nordly Capi and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

Sammy Watkins Struggled Through Short Tenure in Buffalo

Watkins had a short and controversial tenure in Buffalo. The Bills moved up in the 2014 NFL Draft to land Watkins, moving up to the No. 4 overall pick in the hopes of giving help to second-year quarterback E.J. Manuel.

The move didn’t pan out, with Watkins showing flashes of brilliant play but largely struggling with injuries. The Bills missed out on several more productive wide receivers in the 2014 draft, including Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr.

Watkins spent time with four other teams, but topped the 1,000-yard plateau just once in his career — his second year with the Bills.

Watkins didn’t seem to harbor ill will toward the Bills, saying he was excited to return to Buffalo in 2023 as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Though Watkins later admitted to struggling with personal issues during his time on Buffalo, he said he still looked back fondly on his tenure with the Bills.

“Rough Buff! I had some of my best times there,” Watkins told reporters. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it still is my team. So, to play for an organization that I love, I liked growing up as a kid is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories. My first child was [born] there. … A lot of replaying all the great times I had with the coaches and the team.”