Bills HC Sean McDermott Addresses ‘City of Losers’ Jab After Playoff Win

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott sent his team back to the AFC title game for the first time in four years, then delivered a message to the NFL world about the city of Buffalo.

The Bills held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 on Sunday, earning a trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Speaking to reporters after the game, McDermott took the opportunity to respond to a reporter’s now-viral criticism of the city.

Sean McDermott Sees ‘City of Winners’

Earlier this week, Baltimore radio personality Jerry Coleman revived a comment he made years ago calling Buffalo a “City of Losers.” Coleman brought up the criticism to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who avoided the topic and the chance of giving the Bills some bulletin board material for Sunday’s game.

But McDermott was asked about the “City of Losers” comment after the game and made it clear that he sees only winners in Buffalo.

“Now it’s a city of winners,” McDermott said. “It really is. These people and this town are winners. I’ve been here just eight years but I consider this my hometown. This place is different, the people here are different and they deserve more than whoever said that about him.”

Bills Responded to Criticism

McDermott was not the only member of the Bills looking back on past criticisms after the win over the Ravens. Quarterback Josh Allen said after the game that the team was well aware of the doubt the team faced against quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

For the first time in franchise history, the Bills were underdogs at home in the playoffs. Allen also lost his status as MVP frontrunner when Jackson was named to The Associated Press’s All-Pro first team.

After the game, Allen gave credit to his defense for coming through in the clutch and called out the doubters.

“How about that Buffalo Bills defense?” Allen said, via ESPN. “All year, this team has heard we’ve got no talent, we’re too small, we can’t stop the run, we’re not good enough to compete. We’ve just put our head down and worked hard. I’m so proud of our defense. I’m so proud of our offense and special teams. What a complete win.”

The win avenged one of the worst losses the Bills suffered in years, a 35-10 defeat to the Ravens in September. The Bills were missing several key players that game, including linebacker Terrel Bernard who on Sunday forced a key fourth-quarter fumble on tight end Mark Andrews.

The Bills now face the Chiefs, who have knocked them out of the playoffs in three out of the last four seasons. Allen said his team will face a big challenge against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“We know what they are. They’re the perennial of what you want to be in the NFL,” Allen said. “You’ve got to beat them to get past them. So, you know, we’re going to enjoy this one tonight.”