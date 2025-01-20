Hi, Subscriber

Bills HC Sean McDermott Addresses ‘City of Losers’ Jab After Playoff Win

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sean McDermott
Getty
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott sent his team back to the AFC title game for the first time in four years, then delivered a message to the NFL world about the city of Buffalo.

The Bills held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 on Sunday, earning a trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Speaking to reporters after the game, McDermott took the opportunity to respond to a reporter’s now-viral criticism of the city.

Sean McDermott Sees ‘City of Winners’

Earlier this week, Baltimore radio personality Jerry Coleman revived a comment he made years ago calling Buffalo a “City of Losers.” Coleman brought up the criticism to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who avoided the topic and the chance of giving the Bills some bulletin board material for Sunday’s game.

But McDermott was asked about the “City of Losers” comment after the game and made it clear that he sees only winners in Buffalo.

“Now it’s a city of winners,” McDermott said. “It really is. These people and this town are winners. I’ve been here just eight years but I consider this my hometown. This place is different, the people here are different and they deserve more than whoever said that about him.”

Bills Responded to Criticism

McDermott was not the only member of the Bills looking back on past criticisms after the win over the Ravens. Quarterback Josh Allen said after the game that the team was well aware of the doubt the team faced against quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

For the first time in franchise history, the Bills were underdogs at home in the playoffs. Allen also lost his status as MVP frontrunner when Jackson was named to The Associated Press’s All-Pro first team.

After the game, Allen gave credit to his defense for coming through in the clutch and called out the doubters.

“How about that Buffalo Bills defense?” Allen said, via ESPN. “All year, this team has heard we’ve got no talent, we’re too small, we can’t stop the run, we’re not good enough to compete. We’ve just put our head down and worked hard. I’m so proud of our defense. I’m so proud of our offense and special teams. What a complete win.”

The win avenged one of the worst losses the Bills suffered in years, a 35-10 defeat to the Ravens in September. The Bills were missing several key players that game, including linebacker Terrel Bernard who on Sunday forced a key fourth-quarter fumble on tight end Mark Andrews.

The Bills now face the Chiefs, who have knocked them out of the playoffs in three out of the last four seasons. Allen said his team will face a big challenge against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“We know what they are. They’re the perennial of what you want to be in the NFL,” Allen said. “You’ve got to beat them to get past them. So, you know, we’re going to enjoy this one tonight.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Buffalo Bills Players

Josh Allen's headshot J. Allen
Alec Anderson's headshot A. Anderson
Joe Andreessen's headshot J. Andreessen
Tyler Bass's headshot T. Bass
Christian Benford's headshot C. Benford
Terrel Bernard's headshot T. Bernard
Cole Bishop's headshot C. Bishop
Anthony Brown's headshot A. Brown
Spencer Brown's headshot S. Brown
Shane Buechele's headshot S. Buechele
Jake Camarda's headshot J. Camarda
DeWayne Carter's headshot D. Carter
Will Clapp's headshot W. Clapp
Travis Clayton's headshot T. Clayton
Brandon Codrington's headshot B. Codrington
Keon Coleman's headshot K. Coleman
James Cook's headshot J. Cook
Amari Cooper's headshot A. Cooper
Te'Cory Couch's headshot T. Couch
Zach Davidson's headshot Z. Davidson
Ray Davis's headshot R. Davis
Dion Dawkins's headshot D. Dawkins
Rasul Douglas's headshot R. Douglas
Tommy Doyle's headshot T. Doyle
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
David Edwards's headshot D. Edwards
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
A.J. Epenesa's headshot A. Epenesa
Reid Ferguson's headshot R. Ferguson
Reggie Gilliam's headshot R. Gilliam
Frank Gore's headshot F. Gore
Richard Gouraige's headshot R. Gouraige
Tylan Grable's headshot T. Grable
KJ Hamler's headshot K. Hamler
Damar Hamlin's headshot D. Hamlin
Daequan Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Micah Hyde's headshot M. Hyde
Ja'Marcus Ingram's headshot J. Ingram
Kareem Jackson's headshot K. Jackson
Quinton Jefferson's headshot Q. Jefferson
Ty Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Taron Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Austin Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Kingsley Jonathan's headshot K. Jonathan
DaQuan Jones's headshot D. Jones
Dalton Kincaid's headshot D. Kincaid
Dawson Knox's headshot D. Knox
Cam Lewis's headshot C. Lewis
Zion Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Tyreek Maddox-Williams's headshot T. Maddox-Williams
Sam Martin's headshot S. Martin
Connor McGovern's headshot C. McGovern
Matt Milano's headshot M. Milano
Von Miller's headshot V. Miller
Quintin Morris's headshot Q. Morris
Ed Oliver's headshot E. Oliver
Jordan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Taylor Rapp's headshot T. Rapp
Armani Rogers's headshot A. Rogers
Greg Rousseau's headshot G. Rousseau
Curtis Samuel's headshot C. Samuel
Khalil Shakir's headshot K. Shakir
Tyrell Shavers's headshot T. Shavers
Dawuane Smoot's headshot D. Smoot
Javon Solomon's headshot J. Solomon
Baylon Spector's headshot B. Spector
Casey Toohill's headshot C. Toohill
O'Cyrus Torrence's headshot O. Torrence
Mitch Trubisky's headshot M. Trubisky
Edefuan Ulofoshio's headshot E. Ulofoshio
Ryan Van Demark's headshot R. Van Demark
Sedrick Van Pran's headshot S. Van Pran-Granger
Jalen Virgil's headshot J. Virgil
Mike White's headshot M. White
Dorian Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Bills HC Sean McDermott Addresses ‘City of Losers’ Jab After Playoff Win

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x