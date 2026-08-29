Ex-Bills HC Sean McDermott Faces Job Speculation With NFC Contender

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been making some appearances around the league during his one-year sabbatical from the NFL, but one analyst believes he could be in line for a big job in the near future.

McDermott has made appearances at some practices around the league, most recently showing up at joint practices between the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans. SI.com writer Jerry Markarian suggested that McDermott could be a strong candidate to join Ben Johnson’s staff sometime in the future.

Sean McDermott Could Find Important Role in His Near Future

While McDermott has made it clear that he’s not looking for NFL jobs this season, Markarian noted that his appearance with the Bears sparked speculation about his job future.

“While it’s unclear whether they would actually pull the trigger on that hiring, the fact that he was there as Ben Johnson’s guest is an undeniably positive development,” Markarian wrote. “Especially considering the fact that they hadn’t worked together in the past (they don’t have a known friendship).”

While McDermott had an abrupt exit from Buffalo, being fired after the team’s playoff loss to the Denver Broncos last season, Markarian noted that he is still a well-regarded defensive coach who turned around the Bills and made similar strides as defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.

“McDermott and Allen have earned their reputations as two highly respected figures in league circles,” Markarian wrote. “It’s worth noting that McDermott helped a few relatively unknown players develop into household names under his tutelage. Even amid the swath of injuries, it’s difficult not to be excited about a few aspects of Chicago’s defense with that pairing.”

Markarian added that it could be a great move for the Bears, a rising contender in the NFC.

“Bringing McDermott on board as a defensive advisor would be a massive win for a team looking to fortify their status as a legit contender,” he wrote.

It’s not clear if McDermott would look to take a step back, however, as he will likely generate some interest for head coaching positions.

Sean McDermott Not Harboring Ill Will Toward Buffalo

Despite his abrupt exit, McDermott does not appear to harbor resentment toward the Bills. He has spoken highly of his successor, Joe Brady, saying he believes the team’s former offensive coordinator will succeed in his new role as head coach.

“I think Joe is going to do a great job,” McDermott said on the “Jim Rome Show.” “You know he was with us for four seasons on my staff. He had a chance to watch, learn, and grow. Joe came to us from a situation in Carolina. He is a College of William & Mary grad. I’m a William & Mary grad, and the information I got on Joe was that he was a hard worker and really smart, and those are two great qualities, as well as being a good person, so we snagged Joe up, and it was to our benefit. Joe is a heck of a coach, and I think he is going to do a great job.”