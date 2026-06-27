Ex-Bills Coach Sean McDermott Mentioned in Dianna Russini Report

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made a surprise and indirect appearance in a report on a reporter accused of having an affair with a rival head coach.

A New York Times article highlighted the allegations that Dianna Russini, a former NFL reporter with The Athletic, carried on an affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. The story included some other information about Russini calling on her connections to NFL head coaches, with McDermott earning a mention for an incident that took place around the time of his firing.

Dianna Russini Dropped Sean McDermott’s Name to Argue Traffic Ticket

As the New York Post noted, the article highlighted a claim that Russini used her NFL connections to get out of a traffic ticket.

“Former NFL insider Dianna Russini was back in the spotlight this week after a New York Times article highlighted an incident when she was pulled over by police in January for texting and driving and called an NFL coach to help get her out of a ticket,” the report noted.

The New York Post found a story that Russini told on a podcast at the time, saying she tried to argue her way out of a ticket because she was trying to break the story of McDermott’s firing.

“Russini explained that she told the officer she was on her phone because the coach of the Buffalo Bills at the time, Sean McDermott, had been fired, and she was trying to break news,” the report noted.

The attempt fell flat, the report added, in part because the officer had no feeling toward the Bills.

“She said the officer was unfazed by the news because he wasn’t a Bills fan,” the report added.

Sean McDermott’s NFL Future

Because McDermott was one of the last NFL firings of the year — being canned after the Bills lost to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs — he largely missed the hiring cycle and decided to spend a year away from coaching.

The former Bills coach has remained active, making an appearance at a New York Giants practice with the team’s general manager, former Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen.

McDermott’s name is already emerging as a candidate for the next round of job openings. NFL reporter Jason La Canfora of Sportsboom reported that McDermott’s name was mentioned as a top contender if the Washington Commanders choose to part ways with Dan Quinn.

“Keep an eye on (former Bills head coach) Sean McDermott there next year,” one NFL executive told La Canfora. “Just remember who told you first.”

McDermott took a diplomatic approach after being fired by the Bills, thanking the team and later sharing praise for his former offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, who succeeded him as head coach.

“I would say this, it’s hard for me to know, and I would say this about anyone who’s never done the job before, with all due respect to Joe in this case. It’s a different job; we can prepare all we want, having gone through it myself,” McDermott said.

“But it’s a different job than any job that leads to that job. Joe is a very talented coach, he’s a very talented play caller, and listen, what I saw in Joe in the four seasons he was with us, he’s going to do a good job, and I’m looking forward to watching him. I think he knows, and I hope he knows, that I’m always here if he needs anything.”