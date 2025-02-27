Bills Hc Sean McDermott Believes the “Tush Push” Is Dangerous, but New Data Shows It’s Not

The NFL Scouting Combine is currently taking place in Indianapolis. While all 32 teams are scouting the next batch of NFL stars, several organizations are proposing rule changes. One of the most significant discussions is what to do with the Philadelphia Eagles’ most famous play, the “tush push.”

The “tush push” has generated controversy over the past few seasons, and the Green Bay Packers proposed banning it on the first day of the scouting combine.

Green Bay played the Eagles in the Wild Card this past January, which might have left some hard feelings on the Packers’ end. That’s likely why they were the first to propose the ban.

Teams are concerned that “tush push” is an easier way to injure players. Twenty-two players line up in such a small space while linemen go at the knees of defenders, trying to gain every inch.

No Injures During the 2024 “Tush Push”

However, injuries don’t seem to be a significant concern. According to Ari Meirov, “The NFL announced that its internal data shows the tush-push in 2024 resulted in zero injuries. ”

The NFL is worried that the “tush push” causes player injuries, but this claim has been proven entirely false. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott expressed his worries about injuries during the play.

McDermott told ESPN, “To me, there’s always been an injury risk with that play, and I’ve expressed that opinion for the last couple of years or so when it really started to come into play the way it’s being used, especially a year ago.”

According to ESPN’s research, the Eagles and Bills combined to run the “tush push” 163 times over the past three seasons, more than the rest of the league combine

ESPN research also stated, “The Eagles and Bills have scored a touchdown or achieved a first down on 87% of their attempts using the play, while the rest of the NFL has been successful on just 71%.

McDermott questions player safety during the “tush push,” but his team has run it the second-most times since 2022. If safety was a big deal, why would McDermott risk injury to his players? The NFL has reported zero injuries on the “tush push” last season. So, how will teams try to ban the play?

NFL owners have lost ground in eliminating the play, as their main argument it causes injuries has been proven wrong. If teams don’t want the “tush push” in the game because it’s an unfair advantage, then say it.

The Bills Might Get To Run the “Tush Push” in 2025

The play’s concept is relatively simple, making picking up a crucial down or score too easy. The NFL should not allow a play in which a running back and tight end line up in the backfield, pushing the ball carrier in the back to gain a yard. However, with no evidence of injuries associated with the “tush push,” it won’t be banned.

Philadelphia found a cheap way to gain an extra yard, and they’re not the only team to run it. Every NFL team has tried it, but not all have the personnel to execute it, like the Eagles. There’s a reason why the Eagles and Bills run “tush push” the most in the league.

The Eagles have Jalen Hurts, built in a lab, and squats over 600 pounds. They also have the best offensive line in the game. Buffalo has Josh Allen, who is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, so gaining an inch shouldn’t be that difficult.

Now that the NFL has debunked the injury claim during the “tush push,” we expect more teams to use it. It’s excellent news zero injuries were associated with the “tush push” last season. No one ever wants to see a player get injured. This also encourages the Bills since they will likely run it more next year.