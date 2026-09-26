Bills Send Strong Sign on Key Defensive Starter for Chargers Game

The Buffalo Bills could be on track to get a key member of their defense back for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team lost defensive tackle Ed Oliver to a late injury before last week’s win over the Detroit Lions, watching him down with a hip injury suffered during pregame warmups. The Bills were forced to rule Oliver out for the game as they didn’t have enough time to evaluate him before the deadline for inactives, but there’s a strong sign that he could be ready to take the field again in Week 3.

Ed Oliver Could Be on Track to Return on Sunday

The Bills announced on Saturday that they elevated defensive back Te’Cory Couch from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, the only elevation for the week. Couch will add some depth after the team placed defensive back Jordan Hancock on injured reserve earlier in the week, leaving a hole in their secondary depth chart.

The Bills opted not to elevate any defensive lineman, which is a good sign for Oliver’s availability in Sunday’s game. Oliver was officially listed as questionable on the final injury report for the game.

Bills head coach Joe Brady had already said that both of the players listed as questionable on the final report, Oliver and wide receiver Keon Coleman, would be true game-time decisions.

‘Bills listing WRs DJ Moore (shoulder) and Keon Coleman (ankle) as questionable, with Joe Brady telling reporters he’ll give them until game time on Sunday vs. the Chargers. Same with DT Ed Oliver (hip),” noted reporter Mike Garafolo of NFL Network in a post on X.

Bills Getting Another Key Return

The Bills are also on track to get a key member of the offense on the field for the first time this season. Veteran running back Ty Johnson missed both of the first two games while dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, but head coach Joe Brady gave him the green light for Sunday’s game.

“Ty Johnson will be good to go for Sunday,” Brady told reporters this week, via SI.com.

Johnson plays a key role as the third-down back for the Bills. The team had called up practice squad running back Frank Gore Jr. to take his place for the first two weeks.