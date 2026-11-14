Bills Make 3 Roster Moves Ahead of Week 10 Clash With Jets

The Buffalo Bills are looking to win their fifth straight game as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday, and they have made some roster moves ahead of the contest.

Buffalo activated defensive back Jordan Hancock from injured reserve, released defensive back Te’Cory Couch, and elevated quarterback Shane Buechele from the practice squad.

Bills Drafted Hancock in 2025

Hancock missed the last six games after Buffalo placed him on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Bills drafted Hancock in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, and he appeared in 13 games last season, recording 22 combined tackles.

Buffalo signed Couch to the active roster from its practice squad ahead of its Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills needed a roster spot for that contest, as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was suspended for spitting toward Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers in Week 6.

Couch appeared in four games this season, recording eight combined tackles.

This is the first time the Bills elevated Buechele for a game this season. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen never appeared on the injury report leading up to the game. Maybe something new with Allen popped up, which led the Bills to elevate Buechele.

The Bills Traded for Amani Hooker

Buffalo made a trade on Tuesday, acquiring Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker. In the deal, the Bills traded away a second-round pick in 2027 and received a fifth-round pick in return, along with Hooker.

Hooker is expected to make his Bills debut on Sunday, and general manager Brandon Beane has high praise for the safety.

“He’s a player that instincts, ball skills. You’re going to think I’m describing Micah Hyde. … He’s just been a very steady player. We really liked him coming out,” Beane said.

Tennessee drafted Hooker in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 103 games for Tennessee over eight seasons. He recorded 468 combined tackles, 14 tackles for loss, one sack and 17 interceptions, with five of those occurring this season.

The Bills need help in the secondary, and even though Hooker is a safety and not a cornerback, he could have a huge impact. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact he will make this week.

The Bills will take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.