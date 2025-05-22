Bills Sign Another Veteran Receiver as Minicamp Nears

The Buffalo Bills added another veteran wide receiver ahead of the start of the mandatory portion of their offseason workouts.

The team announced on May 20 that they signed Kristian Wilkerson, who has bounced around a bit since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent five years ago. As the team noted in its announcement of Wilkerson’s signing, the receiver brings some NFL playing experience.

“The 28-year-old receiver spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders where he appeared in three games and totaled three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown,” the team noted. “Wilkerson first entered the NFL in 2020 with the Titans as an undrafted free agent. He played collegiately at Southeast Missouri State (2015-19). He will wear No. 82 for the Bills.”

Wilkerson will now get the chance to compete for a spot on the roster or practice squad, joining a crowded wide receiver room.

Bills Building Depth at Wide Receiver

In signing Wilkerson, the Bills announced that they released undrafted rookie wide receiver Hal Presley III. The team now has more experienced depth as offseason practices ramp up ahead of the start of training camp in close to two months.

Wilkerson has seen some big moments in his NFL career, catching two touchdowns from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in a Week 17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Kristian Wilkerson is having himself a day. 4 career catches. Two touchdowns! @TrillK6

#ForeverNE 📺: #JAXvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/HPyxwTPBhP — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

The Bills have made wide receiver a priority, bringing in several veteran players over the last two seasons to help offset the loss of Gabe Davis and the trade that shipped Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. They signed a trio of veteran wide receivers this offseason who will likely earn roster spots, adding Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, and Laviska Shenault.

The team already had a deep wide receiver room, led by breakout star Khalil Shakir and second-year pass catcher Keon Coleman. The Bills have hinted that they would like to see Coleman take on a bigger role after what was a disappointing rookie season where he struggled to maintain his early levels of production after a long absence with a wrist injury.

Bills Add More Young Talent

Though the Bills released Presley before he even had a chance to practice with teammates, the team has focused on adding more young talent this offseason. They did not invest any high draft picks on wide receivers, but did draft Kaden Prather in the seventh round and added undrafted rookies Kelly Akharaiyi and Stephen Gosnell.

Prather said he was excited to be selected by the Bills, even if it was a bit disconcerting to fall all the way to the No. 240 overall pick. Prather said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to catch passes from reigning league MVP Josh Allen.