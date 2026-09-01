Bills Steal Versatile WR From NFC Super Bowl Contender

The Buffalo Bills added a talented wide receiver after the roster deadline on Sunday, one who could shake up their punt return competition.

The Bills on Monday announced 17 players who signed to their practice squad, mostly players who played with them through training camp but missed the final cuts for the 53-man roster. But the Bills also looked across the NFL for some members, including former Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch.

Greg Dortch Could Grow Into Important Player for the Bills

Though Dortch will be starting out on the practice squad, he could have the opportunity to audition for an important role with an uncertain future. The Bills used veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman as their primary punt returner during the preseason, but parted ways with him before final roster cuts and did not bring him back to the practice squad.

Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot suggested even before Dortch’s signing that he could make a strong target as a punt returner and gadget wide receiver.

“I think Greg Dortch makes a TON of sense for the #Bills,” Talbot wrote in a post on X. “-Played for STs coordinator Jeff Rodgers in Arizona (21-25) -Played for WRs coach Drew Terrell (23-25). He addresses punt returns and can be a gadget player on offense.”

Dortch appeared in 68 games with 17 starts and has made 145 career receptions for 1,310 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also averaged 8.9 yards on punt returns and 23.6 yards on kick returns during his career.

There had been some speculation that the Lions wanted Dortch back, either as a member of their practice squad or active roster. Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports suggested that Dortch could be on the vested veterans released by the Lions so they could put another player on injured reserve, which would mean Dortch re-signed early in the week.

The Lions are looking to jump back into Super Bowl contention after a down season in 2025, and have a deep wide receiving corps led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Dortch was ultimately a victim of the numbers game on Detroit’s roster.

Bills Bring in More Wide Receiver Help

Dortch will have some competition on the practice squad. The Bills also brought back veteran wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who played an important role on special teams.

They also signed promising wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin, who had a 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the team’s preseason win over the Cleveland Browns.

Bills head coach Joe Brady said it was a strong showing, especially from an undrafted rookie looking to prove himself.

“You’re undrafted and you’re battling injuries in OTAs, you better hope that you show something early to be able to continue to stick around,” Brady said, via the Democrat & Chronicle.

Maclin said he was happy to get the opportunity, with Cleveland’s defense giving him an open look.

“We checked it to our man-beater and in my mind, anytime it’s man, I’ve got to go win,” Maclin said. “I’m glad the quarterback was able to give me the opportunity. So when I caught it, it happened so fast. I didn’t even think I was going to score.”