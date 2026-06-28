Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Predicted to Join Aaron Rodgers for Super Bowl Run

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs finally reached the Super Bowl last season, and this year could join another all-in title contender.

Diggs is still a free agent after being released by the New England Patriots just weeks after the team was dismantled in a Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, a former Seahawks legend turned NFL commentator believes Diggs would be a good fit for another potential AFC rival for the Bills.

Stefon Diggs Seen as Perfect Fit for Steelers

On his podcast, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman suggested Diggs could be the final piece for a Pittsburgh Steelers team hoping for a Super Bowl run. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned for what will be his final NFL season, though the team still has some holes in its wide receiving corps.

Diggs could be the perfect piece to fill the void, Sherman suggested.

“I think a team with a young receiving corps [or] an inexperienced receiving corps could take a shot at him,” Sherman said. “Could the Pittsburgh Steelers use him? I think they could.”

SI.com reporter Jack Markowski suggested that Diggs would be a great fit — as long as he’s willing to accept a lesser role.

“With Aaron Rodgers heading into what looks like the last hurrah of his NFL career, stockpiling talent and essentially taking more pressure off of him should be a priority for the organization,” Markowski wrote.

“The additions of Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard this offseason already accomplished that goal, though with a noticeable lack of proven depth beyond them and DK Metcalf, the Steelers would do well to address that hole this summer.”

Diggs would also likely need to accept a lower contract number than he’s used to in the past, Markowski added.

“The Steelers also have the least amount of cap space in the league, per Over the Cap, at $3.192 million,” Markowski wrote. “If Diggs lingers on the market for a little while longer and is willing to accept a bit of a limited role in exchange for playing for a playoff contender, then maybe he could become a realistic option.”