Former Bills WR Stefon Diggs Urged to Sign With AFC Super Bowl Contender Ahead of Training Camp

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has yet to sign with any team. Surprisingly, he remains on the open market with training camp approaching at the end of July. Since Diggs will turn 33 this year, there’s a chance he is waiting for a Super Bowl contender to call him, and that opportunity could come soon.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested eight roster moves before training camp and included Diggs moving to the Baltimore Ravens as one of his desired changes.

“In recent years, the Ravens have signed Sammy Watkins, DeSean Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and DeAndre Hopkins in the twilight of their respective careers. Perhaps they take another swing at a veteran wideout ahead of training camp,” Moton wrote on Saturday.

“Coming off a 1,000-plus-yard season, Diggs believes he’s the best No. 2 receiver in the league. He can complement two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers in Baltimore’s offense under first-time play-caller Declan Doyle.”

Should the Ravens Sign Diggs?

The Ravens are quite similar to the Bills; both teams have been among the best in the NFL over the past seven seasons but have struggled to reach the Super Bowl. Diggs could join the Ravens and help them finally make it to the big game. He just finished a season with the Patriots, where he made it to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, New England lost to the Seattle Seahawks in that game, but now he has experienced what it’s like to reach the Super Bowl. Joining a team like the Ravens could give him another shot at the big stage in the next seven months.

Could the Bills Still Look to Add Diggs?

Despite the Bills trading for wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason, should they consider reuniting with Stefon Diggs? Bringing him back could provide Buffalo with additional advantages.

Diggs played four seasons with the Bills from 2020 to 2023, during which he accumulated 5,372 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns across 66 games.

Even though the Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans in 2024, he still loves and respects the team and the fans.

“I love ya’ll,” Diggs said of Buffalo in February, via Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari. “I know I’m far gone, but I do miss ya’ll. I had a great relationship with ya’ll. … Parts of me wish things were different. I got a lot of love and respect for that team. … I know they’re not huge fans of me at this point, but I got a lot of love and respect for that organization and that fanbase, one of the craziest fanbases in the world. … Hopefully one day we can hug it out.”

Since it doesn’t seem like Diggs has any hard feelings toward the Bills, there could be a chance for his return. The Bills don’t want to be the team that loses Diggs to another AFC Super Bowl contender like the Ravens. If the Ravens add Diggs and he is the reason they make the Super Bowl this season while the Bills do not, that could come back to hurt them.