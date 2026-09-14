Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Called Out By Jayden Daniels After Costly Mistake

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs delivered a big moment in his first game with the Washington Commanders — and then immediately erased it with a costly — and controversial — miscue.

Diggs caught a touchdown from quarterback Jayden Daniels with just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders were trailing by 8 points and were planning a 2-point conversion attempt, but a thoughtless penalty from Diggs forced them back out of range.

Stefon Diggs Cost Team Attempt at Tying the Game

The mistake was costly, with the Commanders never again able to tie the game in a 24-22 loss. Diggs also took some heat from his new quarterback after the game.

Diggs signed with the Commanders relatively late in the offseason, promising to give Daniels another weapon. The signing looked to pay off when Diggs caught a touchdown that would have given Washington a chance to tie the game, but he then celebrated by leaping onto the base of the goalpost and falling to the turf.

Diggs was flagged for excessive celebration, pushing the Commanders back and forcing them to attempt a 52-yard extra point. They trailed for the rest of the game, scoring a late touchdown but missing on the 2-point conversion attempt.

After the game, Daniels made a pointed statement toward Diggs.

“We just got to be smart … We probably would have gone for 2 there,” Daniels said.

Bills Found New Top Wide Receiver

Diggs has bounced around the NFL since the Bills traded him to the Houston Texans prior to the 2024 season. He suffered a season-ending injury after a promising start that year, then signed with the New England Patriots the next season.

Diggs helped lead a rapid turnaround in New England, giving quarterback Drake Maye a trusted target and leading the team to the Super Bowl. But the Patriots parted ways with Diggs shortly after the Super Bowl loss.

The Bills have moved on since trading Diggs, first adopting an “everybody eats” approach to spread out targets to a wider group of pass-catchers. They changed course this offseason, signing DJ Moore as a new No. 1 receiver for Josh Allen.

Moore had a huge start in Sunday’s win over the Texans, making five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. He also drew a pass interference penalty in the endzone to set up Buffalo’s second touchdown, a 1-yard run for Allen.