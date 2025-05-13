Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Turns Heads at Knicks Game With Famous Love Interest

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs certainly knows how to stay in the spotlight.
The All-Pro wide receiver generated plenty of headlines during his tenure with the Bills, both on and off the field. He’s getting even more now after hitting Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics, arriving with an equally (if not more) famous love interest.
Stefon Diggs Shows Up With Cardi B
Diggs had been linked to rapper Cardi B for months, with the two being spotted together going out but remaining largely away from the cameras. That was not the case on Monday, when the pair made a big entrance for the NBA playoff game between the Knicks and Celtics.
Cameras caught their entrance to Madison Square Garden, and the two were featured on the stadium’s jumbotron while sitting in the first row among a throng of other celebrities.
As the New York Post’s Page Six noted, the pair were not shy about showing some affection at the game, which the Knicks won to take a 3-1 lead in the series.
“The couple continued packing on the PDA inside as they sat courtside watching the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics, alongside Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny and more celebs,” the report noted. “The Grammy winner was all smiles as she cozied up to Diggs.”
Stefon Diggs Joins Bills Rival
Diggs has a fresh start with a Bills rival after one turbulent season with the Houston Texans. The veteran receiver had a strong start in Houston after being traded by the Bills in March 2024, making 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns through eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
The Texans had cut off the final three years of Diggs’ contract after he was traded, making him a free agent in March. He ultimately signed with the New England Patriots, giving young quarterback Drake Maye a proven weapon.
Though there was some speculation that the Bills could have interest in Diggs in free agency, a reunion was ultimately not in the cards. An NFL source told The Athletic’s Mike Sando last year that Diggs was seen as detrimental to quarterback Josh Allen.
“The coach and GM [Brandon Beane] had the foresight to get rid of the receiver [Stefon Diggs] because they knew it was detrimental to the quarterback and the atmosphere,” the opposing coach said. “All of sudden, they are playing with Curtis Samuel and draft picks and just whatever, and the quarterback is playing good. And then they add Amari Cooper.”
The Bills didn’t miss a step in their passing game after trading away their No. 1 target, with the team churning out one of the league’s top offenses as Allen spread the ball around to a wider group of pass-catchers.
There had been some very public tensions with Diggs during the final years of his tenure in Buffalo, as he was seen blowing up at Allen on the sidelines during a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and then made a series of cryptic posts that offseason hinting at discontentment.
