Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against Social Media Star

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is filing a $1 million lawsuit against a reality television and social media star claiming she assaulted and attempted to extort him.
The Houston Chronicle reported that Diggs filed the lawsuit in Texas alleging he was punched and had several expensive items destroyed by someone who then tried to extort him. The suit added that the alleged assailant had threatened to sue Diggs prior to his suit being filed.
Diggs has been no stranger to controversy, including his sudden exit from the Bills last offseason in a trade with the Houston Texans.
Stefon Diggs Claims Assault, Extortion
The Houston Chronicle noted that Diggs is seeking a seven-figure sum from the star of “Basketball Wives Orlando,” Mia Jones.
“The lawsuit, seeking damages up to $1 million, filed in Harris County on Wednesday, alleged Mia Jones, who goes by Mulan Hernandez, punched Diggs several times, damaged his six-figure watch, tossed his phone in the toilet, smashed his game console, threatened his career and then tried to extort Diggs based on a ‘newly-spun tale” with the support of her friend, Brianna ‘Brii’ Mack,” the report noted.
Kent Schaffer, an attorney for Diggs, told the Houston Chronicle that Jones had threatened Diggs with a lawsuit last November accusing him of assault. He accused Jones of concocting the allegations in an attempt to extort the wide receiver.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot of people out there who seem to think they meet a celebrity and that somehow they can get something out of it,” Schaffer said. “Because this woman had a short-term, mostly casual relationship with Diggs, she thought she could parlay this into a payday.”
The wide receiver’s lawyer added that he “walked right into” the scheme unknowingly.
“A lot of young guys that get into the entertainment or sports world meet girls who try to take them out,” Schaffer said. “[Diggs] was trying to stay away from the drama, and unfortunately, he walked right into it.”
Stefon Diggs Faces Uncertain Future
Diggs had a disappointing season in Houston after being traded by the Bills last year, getting off to a strong start before watching his season come to an abrupt end with a torn ACL. Diggs made 47 catches for 496 yards with three touchdowns in eight games before the season-ending injury.
The former All-Pro wide receiver is now headed to free agency for the first time in his career, facing an uncertain future. Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team predicted that Diggs will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year, $14 million deal.
“It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers need wide receiver help,” Mosher wrote. “Quentin Johnston just isn’t reliable enough to be the No. 1 X-receiver, and Joshua Palmer can’t stay on the field. Ladd McConkey was the team’s leading receiver from the slot, but adding Diggs would give them a viable and reliable option on the outside.”
The Bills moved on from Diggs and No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis last offseason, instead adopting what they called an “everybody eats” approach that spread the ball out to a wider group of pass-catchers.
