Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against Social Media Star

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is filing a $1 million lawsuit against a reality television and social media star claiming she assaulted and attempted to extort him.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Diggs filed the lawsuit in Texas alleging he was punched and had several expensive items destroyed by someone who then tried to extort him. The suit added that the alleged assailant had threatened to sue Diggs prior to his suit being filed.

Diggs has been no stranger to controversy, including his sudden exit from the Bills last offseason in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Stefon Diggs Claims Assault, Extortion The Houston Chronicle noted that Diggs is seeking a seven-figure sum from the star of “Basketball Wives Orlando,” Mia Jones. “The lawsuit, seeking damages up to $1 million, filed in Harris County on Wednesday, alleged Mia Jones, who goes by Mulan Hernandez, punched Diggs several times, damaged his six-figure watch, tossed his phone in the toilet, smashed his game console, threatened his career and then tried to extort Diggs based on a ‘newly-spun tale” with the support of her friend, Brianna ‘Brii’ Mack,” the report noted. Kent Schaffer, an attorney for Diggs, told the Houston Chronicle that Jones had threatened Diggs with a lawsuit last November accusing him of assault. He accused Jones of concocting the allegations in an attempt to extort the wide receiver. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of people out there who seem to think they meet a celebrity and that somehow they can get something out of it,” Schaffer said. “Because this woman had a short-term, mostly casual relationship with Diggs, she thought she could parlay this into a payday.” The wide receiver’s lawyer added that he “walked right into” the scheme unknowingly. “A lot of young guys that get into the entertainment or sports world meet girls who try to take them out,” Schaffer said. “[Diggs] was trying to stay away from the drama, and unfortunately, he walked right into it.”