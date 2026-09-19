Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Faces NFL Punishment for Game-Deciding Mistake

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a costly mistake in the first game with his new team — and now the NFL is forcing him to pay for it.

Diggs was flagged for excessive celebration in what could have been a game-tying touchdown for the Washington Commanders, but the penalty pushed them out of range for a two-point conversion. The Commanders went on to lose their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, with Diggs coming under fire from his quarterback afterward.

The NFL had now rubbed salt in the wound, announcing a five-figure fine for Diggs on the play.

Stefon Diggs in Hot Water for ‘Illegal’ Celebration

In its announcement of Week 1 fines, the NFL noted that Diggs was docked $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct, which it termed “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts.” Diggs jumped onto the base of the goal post, wrapping his arms and legs around it before falling to the ground.

He was flagged immediately for the celebration, pushing the Commanders out of range to attempt a two-point conversion that would have tied the game.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels called out Diggs after the game, saying the veteran wide receiver should have known better.

“We’ve just gotta be smarter,” Daniels said. “You know, we gotta know situations. Situational football. That’s on me for reiterating that in the huddle.

“So we just gotta be smarter. There’s a time and place for everything like celebrations.”

Stefon Diggs Owned Up to Mistake

Diggs took accountability for the mistake after the game, saying he apologized to his teammates and vowed to do better.

“My biggest thing was I am accountable,” Diggs said, via USA Today’s Commanders Wire. “I always admit I am human. But I’m accountable way more than I am human. This is a team sport, and I feel like as a leader on this team I always want to win.”

“If you really want to win, you want to do everything to put the team in a position to win…things happen; you try to move forward. I told them I was accountable; that was number one. I just wanted to say it to the team. I don’t wanna brush anything under the rug. I don’t want things to go unnoticed.”

Diggs is now three seasons removed from his departure from the Bills. The team traded him to the Houston Texans prior to the 2024 season. After an injury-shortened season, Diggs joined the New England Patriots and helped the team reach the Super Bowl — but was cut just weeks later as he faced domestic violence allegations.

Diggs was acquitted in a trial this spring, then joined the Commanders in free agency.