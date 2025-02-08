Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Predicted to Join New AFC Contender

After one turbulent season with the Houston Texans, Stefon Diggs could be headed to his next destination.

The Buffalo Bills shipped the former All-Pro wide receiver to the Texans in a blockbuster deal last offseason, moving into a soft rebuild on offense without their No. 1 receiver and perpetual Pro Bowler. While Diggs got off to a strong start with the Texans, he suffered a season-ending ACL tear and now heads to free agency with an uncertain future.

One NFL insider believes Diggs will stay within the conference, joining another contending team out west.

New Home for Stefon Diggs

Diggs had two years remaining on his contract when the Bills traded him to the Texans, but Houston voided the final year and Diggs will now test free agency for the first time in his career. predicted that Diggs will head to the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year, $14 million deal.

Diggs managed to make a big impact despite a small sample size and a strong wide receiving room in Houston, making 47 catches for 496 yards with three touchdowns in eight games before suffering a torn ACL.

Diggs had been a top target for the Bills through his four seasons in Buffalo since coming in a 2020 trade with the Minnesota Vikings, but the team opted to move in a new direction last offseason. The Bills also allowed No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis to leave in free agency along with veterans Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty.

The Bills didn’t miss a hitch despite the major changes, finishing the season with a 13-4 record and winning the AFC East for a fifth consecutive time. The team adopted what they called an “everybody eats” approach on offense, spreading the ball around to a wider group of pass catchers with none topping 1,000 yards.

Texans Could Turn to Bills Once Again

With Diggs potentially leaving in free agency and fellow wide receiver Tank Dell expected to miss the 2025 season after suffering a devastating and complicated knee injury in December, the Texans may need to turn to free agency to find a replacement.

Spencer Ripchik of The Sporting News predicts that the Texans could call on a veteran Bills receiver to fill the void, signing Amari Cooper as he hits free agency. Cooper came to the Bills ahead of last season’s trade deadline, making 20 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

The Bills will face some decisions in their wide receiving room, with stead Mack Hollins headed to free agency in March. Hollins had one of the best seasons of his career, making 31 catches for 378 yards with a team-leading five touchdowns despite splitting duties as a special teams regular.