Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Predicted to Join NFC Playoff Hopeful

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is still looking for a new NFL home, but his wait could be growing shorter as training camps approach.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox broke down potential landing spots for some of the league’s top remaining free agents, noting that several playoff contenders should be showing interest in the former All-Pro receiver. Knox identified two top teams for Diggs, including an NFC team looking to jump back into Super Bowl contention.
Stefon Diggs Could Play Closer to Home
Knox noted that it’s a surprise to see Diggs on the open market so long after his successful bounce-back season with the New England Patriots.
“Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is another player whose offseason availability came as a bit of a surprise. Though he helped them win the AFC East and reach Super Bowl LXI, the New England Patriots released Diggs after just one season,” Knox wrote.
Diggs showed that the knee injury that cut short his 2024 season was in the past, turning into a top target for quarterback Drake Maye and topping the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time since his 2023 season with the Bills, Knox added.
“Despite coming of a torn ACL, Diggs tallied 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns last season while serving as Drake Maye’s top option,” Knox wrote. “With another year behind him and the injury, Diggs could be even more productive in 2026.”
Knox suggested Diggs could find his way to the Washington Commanders, a team looking to shake off a disappointing 2025 season and return to the form of the previous season, when they made an unexpected run to the NFC title game.
Diggs, a Maryland native, could also find a home on the Baltimore Ravens, Knox suggested. But Diggs has not seen much activity to date, with no solid reports of teams showing interest and no known workouts for the veteran wide receiver.
Stefon Diggs Put Trying Offseason Behind Him
Diggs had some off-the-field difficulties this offseason, going to trial on charges that he assaulted a former personal chef but being acquitted by a Massachusetts jury. While Diggs still faces a civil lawsuit in another case, he has been cleared by the NFL and won’t face punishment for the charges that resolved this offseason.
“The NFL notified FA WR Stefon Diggs today that it concluded its investigation and there is insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation,” noted NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport in a post on X.
The Bills moved on from Diggs in 2024, shipping him to the Houston Texans and instead adopting an “everybody eats” approach that spread out targets to a wider group of pass-catchers. The approach worked well in 2024 but hit its limit in 2025, when the wide receiving group often struggled to gain separation.
The Bills brought in a new potential No. 1 receiver this offseaon, trading for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. They also added new talent in the NFL draft, landing the versatile Skyler Bell in the fourth round.
Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Predicted to Join NFC Playoff Hopeful