Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Predicted to Join NFC Playoff Hopeful

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is still looking for a new NFL home, but his wait could be growing shorter as training camps approach.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox broke down potential landing spots for some of the league’s top remaining free agents, noting that several playoff contenders should be showing interest in the former All-Pro receiver. Knox identified two top teams for Diggs, including an NFC team looking to jump back into Super Bowl contention.

Stefon Diggs Could Play Closer to Home

Knox noted that it’s a surprise to see Diggs on the open market so long after his successful bounce-back season with the New England Patriots.

“Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is another player whose offseason availability came as a bit of a surprise. Though he helped them win the AFC East and reach Super Bowl LXI, the New England Patriots released Diggs after just one season,” Knox wrote.

Diggs showed that the knee injury that cut short his 2024 season was in the past, turning into a top target for quarterback Drake Maye and topping the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time since his 2023 season with the Bills, Knox added.