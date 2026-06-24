Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Predicted to Join ‘All-In’ Super Bowl Contender

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs finally got a taste of the Super Bowl last season, but left disappointed and weeks later was cut loose by the New England Patriots.

Diggs could find his way to another top Super Bowl contender this season, with one NFL analyst predicting he will jump to the NFC West and join a team loading up for a title run.

Stefon Diggs Could Make Run for a Title

CBS Sports analyst John Breech broke down the potential landing spots for Diggs, who remains a free agent after being cut by the Patriots following their loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Breech noted that the Rams are putting together a team that can contend for a Super Bowl as quarterback Matthew Stafford nears the end of his career.

“The Rams are a team that’s all-in for a Super Bowl in 2026,” Breech wrote. “Not only did they bolster the secondary with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, but they also traded for superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett — who just recorded an NFL-record 23 sacks last season.”

Breech added that the Rams already had one of the league’s most explosive offenses, but could bring even more firepower by signing Diggs.

“The Rams had the No. 1 offense in the league last year with MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford and star wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams,” Breech wrote. “Despite that talented room, the Rams showed interest in A.J. Brown earlier this offseason, so they could still be in the market for a new weapon.”

Diggs was surrounded by uncertainty at the start of the offseason, facing charges that he assaulted a former personal chef, but he was acquitted in a trial in May and the NFL later determined that he would not face a suspension.

Breech suggested some other potential landing spots for Diggs, including the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens — two teams connected to his home state of Maryland. Breech suggested that the Ravens could also load up on offense by landing Diggs.

“We can keep with the Maryland theme here and talk about the Baltimore Ravens, who have been a favorite landing spot for several notable veteran wideouts such as DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and DeSean Jackson,” Breech wrote. “Teaming up with Lamar Jackson and this new-look offense led by Declan Doyle could be intriguing.”

Stefon Diggs Hinted at Return to Buffalo

The Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans in 2024 after months of cryptic posts from the wide receiver that hinted he was unhappy with the team. But Diggs may not be using social media to hint at a return to Buffalo, sharing several posts that looked back on his time with the Bills fondly.

After Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins shared some images of a team photoshoot on his Instagram page, Diggs responded with a hand clapping emoji.

“aye Diggyy it’s time brother,” Dawkins replied.

The exchange came just a few weeks after Diggs had posted a picture of himself playing with the Bills and a caption that appeared to hint at a reunion.

“Iono might gotta get back in that 14…” the caption read.