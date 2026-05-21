Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Could Replace Rashee Rice in Kansas City

The Buffalo Bills could see their former top receiver link up with a top AFC rival.

Former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs remains a free agent after the New England Patriots cut him loose in the weeks following the Super Bowl. After his legal issues resolved with a not guilty finding in his criminal trial, Diggs is considered an in-demand free agent, and the Kansas City Chiefs could call on him for an emergency opening.

Stefon Diggs Could Fill Major Hole With Chiefs

The Chiefs are surrounded by uncertainty after top receiver Rashee Rice underwent surgery on his knee, then was sent to jail on a violation of his probation for a felony street-racing conviction. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton noted that Diggs could be the perfect fit to fill in for Rice.

“Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice missed significant time between 2024 and 2025 because of injuries and a six-game suspension. According to Matt Foster of KSHB 41 News, Rice violated his probation and has been ordered to serve a 30-day jail sentence,” Moton wrote. “Also, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rice will be sidelined for two months following a ‘clean-up’ knee surgery. Kansas City could pursue a more reliable veteran receiver, such as Diggs or Deebo Samuel.”

Diggs had initially been surrounded by uncertainty at the start of the offseason, facing felony charges on allegations that he assaulted a former personal chef in a dispute over money, but he was found not guilty in a trial. With the issues behind him, Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports called Diggs a perfect addition for the Chiefs.

“With his off-the-field situation now squared, the football of it all makes a whole lot of sense between Diggs and the Chiefs,” Goldman wrote. “Yes, he’s 32, which is typically a no-go for Brett Veach. That said, Diggs is coming off a highly efficient season with the New England Patriots in 2025. He recorded 85 receptions on 102 targets for 1013 yards with four touchdowns. He had a 2.9% drop rate and averaged 2.5 yards per route run against man coverage. There’d also be something poetic if Diggs comes in and manages to get a ring with the team that kept him from that in Buffalo.”

Bills Bring on New Potential No. 1 Receiver

The Bills changed gears on offense after trading Diggs in 2024, adopting what then-offensive coordinator Joe Brady called an “everybody eats” philosophy to spread out targets to a wider group of pass-catchers. While the approach found success that season, the wide receiving corps struggled in 2025.

The team aimed to address that this offseason, landing deep threat DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears and giving quarterback Josh Allen a new potential. No. 1 receiver.

Allen told reporters this week that he’s already building a rapport with Moore.

“We go, actually, way back,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “We sat next to each other at the rookie premiere, signing Panini cards and autograph cards next to each other. … So, [we were] getting some good conversations back then.

“It’s pretty cool to have him here now.”