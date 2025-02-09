Bills Make Surprise Coaching Change Weeks After Season Ends

The Buffalo Bills have changed course on their coaching staff, parting ways with an embattled assistant just weeks after he got a vote of confidence from head coach Sean McDermott.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported on Feb. 9 that the Bills parted ways with special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley. The Bills had a shaky season on special teams, enduring some key miscues and an early season slump from veteran kicker Tyler Bass.

Bills Make Coaching Change

Getzenberg reported that the Bills opted to fire Smiley weeks after the season had come to an end, and after McDermott told reporters that he would be returning for the 2025 season.

Smiley had been a constant on the Bills’ coaching staff, joining McDermott when he was hired in 2017. Smiley spent spent eight seasons in Buffalo, his first five as the assistant special teams coach before being promoted to special teams coordinator for the last three.

The Bills looked to return in 2025 with continuity for their coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Joe Brady taking his name out of consideration for the head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints. Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich also returned for a second season since being named to the position in January 2024.

Bills Appeared Poised to Keep Their Special Teams Coordinator

Four days after their season came to an end with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, McDermott stood by Smiley and said he would not be firing the special teams coordinator.

“Matthew has done a nice job,” McDermott said, via Rochester First. “Listen, I know there are plays that have come up and I know he doesn’t feel great about them, nor do I. Those are learning pieces for a coach in his position.”

The Bills had several key miscues on special teams in the playoffs, giving up a first down to the Denver Broncos on a fake punt in the wild-card round. The Bills also gave up a 41-yard punt return to the Chiefs in the conference title game, giving Patrick Mahomes a short field that he used to give Kansas City a 21-10 lead.

The Bills also made some key mistakes in the regular season, putting just 10 players on the field for a last-second punt by the Los Angeles Rams. Earlier in that game, the Rams blocked a Bills punt and returned it for a touchdown.

After the season ended, McDermott said there were several factors that hurt the Bills on special teams, including some key injuries that forced special teams players into the defensive depth chart.

“One of the things that’s interesting about a special teams coach or the position that they occupy, is when you get some injuries like we had, in particular on the defensive side, unfortunately … usually the special teams coaches feel the cumulative effect because the special teams players get slid up into defensive roles and then they are left with what’s left, in terms of, how can I formulate a group to go out there and play effectively,” McDermott said.