Bills Tackle Dion Dawkins Shares Hilarious Family Story

Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins has a scary situation going on at home.

The Bills tackle took to social media to share a story of arachnid peril inside his family’s home, revealing that his daughter’s pet spider has been missing and on the loose inside. Dawkins gave fans a glimpse of the situation, revealing that it has him on edge.

Dion Dawkins Tells Story of Escaped Spider in His Home

In a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Dawkins revealed that his wife got their daughter a pet spider for her birthday — which happened to be on April 1. Dawkins said he thought the new pet was an April Fool’s Day prank at first, but later learned that it was real.

But it soon broke containment, leaving it loose and unaccounted for in the home, the Bills tackle shared.

“We really had a spider, the spider has been our pet from April 1 until about, who knows, because I don’t know where the spider is,” Dawkins said. “My son broke the spider cage, so the spider is stuck somewhere in this room.”

Dawkins shared a video showing the inside of his theater room, which was left unoccupied after the spider’s escape.

“So I tiptoe into here every hour or so to see where Mr. Spider might be. I think he’s in here, but I’m not going in there,” Dawkins revealed.

Dion Dawkins Made Big Change for 2026 Season

Dawkins revealed before the start of the 2026 season that he decided to make a big change, telling USA Today that he dropped 45 pounds from his playing weight the previous year.

“I’ve told [everyone] in the world that this will be the lightest season that I ever play,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins was listed at 320 pounds last year, but reports this year indicated he was playing at well over 350. The veteran tackle said he wanted to be more nimble.

“To play a little faster, play a little better because something is not getting us over that hump,” Dawkins said. “So I want to be at the best that I could possibly be. So I said, (expletive) it, let’s lose some weight.”

Dawkins has performed well so far this season, with the Bills offense exploding for 36 points in Week 1 and 41 points in Week 2.