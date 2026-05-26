Longtime Bills CB Causing ‘Panic’ By Not Reporting to New Team

The Buffalo Bills made some sweeping changes to their secondary this offeason, including a trade that shipped away longtime nickel cornerback Taron Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Johnson has gotten off to a shaky start with his new team, however, as he skipped out on the start of OTAs this week as he angles for a new contract. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested that the Raiders could be feeling a measure of “panic” with their newly acquired cornerback.

Taron Johnson Raising Worries With New Team

Moton noted that the Raiders paid a small price for Johnson, who was originally set to be released by the Bills before Las Vegas struck a trade that allowed him to avoid the open market. They sent a sixth-round pick to the Bills in exchange for Johnson and a seventh-rounder.

Johnson has yet to report to the Raiders as he seeks a new contract, with two years left on his current deal. Moton noted that Johnson is on track to play a significant role with the Raiders.

“Last year, Jeremy Chinn and Darnay Holmes lined up primarily in the nickel. Both allowed passer ratings of 104 or higher,” Moton wrote. “The Raiders didn’t re-sign Holmes. In the second round of this year’s draft, they selected Tredyan Stukes, a slot cornerback out of Arizona.

“Stukes has the skill set to be the Raiders’ lead nickelback for the long term, but he could bolster the team’s shallow safety group while Johnson mans the slot.” Moton added that the Raiders could feel a bit of panic, likely needing Johnson to give them depth and flexibility in the secondary.