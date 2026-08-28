Bills 24-Game Starting Defensive Back Predicted to Return to Top AFC Rival

Knox noted that Rapp appeared to be a strong addition to one of the NFL’s top defenses, and would be a logical addition for the Broncos once he has attended to his personal matter.

“However, there is a chance that Rapp returns to Denver in the near future. Broncos coach Sean Payton told reporters that the safety needed to attend to a personal matter and is a strong candidate to re-sign (h/t Zac Stevens of DNVR),” Knox wrote.

“The Broncos already have a loaded defense. However, they should be interested in bringing back Rapp, who has made 72 starts while allowing an opposing passer rating of 91.0 in his career and who has experience at both strong and free safety,” Knox wrote. “Other teams with questionable safety depth should have an eye on Rapp, too.”

Bills Made Other Big Changes

Rapp was one of several members of Buffalo’s defense who didn’t return after the team fired head coach Sean McDermott and installed Leonhard, himself a former Bills defensive back.

The team also allowed starting safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White to leave in free agency, along with linebacker Matt Milano and edge rusher A.J. Epenesa.

Some analysts have suggested the Bills could bring back White, who was an All-Pro for the team before suffering a pair of major injuries and being released in 2024. White returned to the team last year, earning a starting role and showing his old form.

SI.com’s Ralph Ventre noted that White can still play at a high level in the NFL, and could be a good depth addition for the Bills or another team.

“Although he’s no longer the caliber of performer he was prior to ACL and Achilles tears, White still has some tread left on his tires if last year is any indication,” Ventre wrote. “Brought in to compete for a depth spot, the grizzled veteran wound up making 16 starts while stepping up seamlessly as an injury replacement for [Maxwell] Hairston.”