“Brady didn’t provide a timetable on Sanders’ return in announcing the player had surgery a day earlier. The second-year player was a projected starter, and has yet to appear in a game this season after missing Buffalo’s first two games with a knee injury,” the report noted.

The former second-round pick has yet to appear in a game this season. He appeared in 12 games last year with two starts, making 16 total tackles with 1.0 sacks.