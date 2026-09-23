The Buffalo Bills could lose a young defensive lineman for this week’s game after an unexpected medical setback.

Bills head coach Joe Brady told reporters on Wednesday that defensive lineman T.J. Sanders had to undergo emergency surgery this week, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers up in the air.

Bills Could Lose T.J. Sanders After Appendectomy

As The Associated Press noted, Brady revealed that Sanders had to undergo an appendectomy this week and could potentially miss this weekend’s game