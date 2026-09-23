The Buffalo Bills could lose a young defensive lineman for this week’s game after an unexpected medical setback.
Bills head coach Joe Brady told reporters on Wednesday that defensive lineman T.J. Sanders had to undergo emergency surgery this week, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers up in the air.
Bills Could Lose T.J. Sanders After Appendectomy
As The Associated Press noted, Brady revealed that Sanders had to undergo an appendectomy this week and could potentially miss this weekend’s game
“Brady didn’t provide a timetable on Sanders’ return in announcing the player had surgery a day earlier. The second-year player was a projected starter, and has yet to appear in a game this season after missing Buffalo’s first two games with a knee injury,” the report noted.
The former second-round pick has yet to appear in a game this season. He appeared in 12 games last year with two starts, making 16 total tackles with 1.0 sacks.
Bills Get Concerning Medical News on Second-Year Defensive Lineman