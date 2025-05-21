Bills Named Top Candidate to Sign ‘Playmaking’ Safety

The Buffalo Bills underwent a major shift at safety last season, parting ways with the longstanding tandem of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer in the offseason and calling on a new pair of starters to take their place.

One insider predicts the Bills could still have more tweaking at the position, naming them a top candidate to land free agent Julian Blackmon. ESPN’s Matt Bowen suggested that Blackmon could challenge veteran Damar Hamlin for a starting job while adding some “playmaking” ability to the secondary.

Julian Blackmon Seen as Strong Fit for the Bills

Bowen suggested that the free-agent Blackmon would be a logical fit for the Bills, a team that relied heavily on turnovers in 2024. Blackmon had a knack for interceptions through his five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

“Blackmon’s skill set fits with the foundational split-field coverages in Buffalo’s defensive system,” Bowen wrote. “Plus, I see him as an upgrade over Damar Hamlin in the post. Blackmon has the ability to move off his deep landmarks and make plays on the ball. He had three interceptions with the Colts last season, and four in 2023. He also recorded 85-plus tackles in each of the past two seasons.”

Bowen added that the Bills have been looking for talent to add across their defense and Blackmon could be a good fit.

“This pickup is all about adding more range and playmaking upside to the third level of Buffalo’s defense,” he wrote.

Bills Face Difficult Decisions at Safety

For seven seasons, the Bills had little to worry about at safety. Hyde and Poyer locked down the position since they came to the team as two of the first additions of general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott in 2017. The pair helped turn the Bills into perennial Super Bowl contenders, with each earning All-Pro honors during their tenure.

But with both gone, the Bills could face some difficult decisions. Reporter Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle predicted that the Bills would cut Hamlin at the end of the summer, going with Taylor Rapp and Cole Bishop as starters and Darrick Forrest and Cam Lewis as reserves.

Maiorana predicted that Bishop would need to prove himself after an up-and-down rookie season.

“This is a very big year for Bishop as he has to establish himself as a reliable starter after being a second-round pick in 2024,” Maiorana wrote. “Rapp is solid at the other spot but he is injury prone, so signing Forrest was a good move. He’s an interesting addition who has started games for the Commanders, and Lewis is just a nice player to have because he can play safety, nickel corner, and be a core special teamer.”

Maiorana added that the versatility of Lewis could ultimately give him an edge over Hamlin for the final spot on the depth chart.

The Bills could have more options at the position, even if they don’t choose to add Blackmon. Poyer said recently that he would like to finish out his career in Buffalo, though the Bills have not said if they are open to a reunion.