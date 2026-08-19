Bills Facing ‘Tough Decision’ on Promising Offensive Standout

The Buffalo Bills have encountered difficulty in recent years trying to sneak standout players through to the practice squad at the end of the summer, and this year’s team could have another difficult decision.

The Bills have seen several players, including recent draft picks, being claimed by other teams after final cutdowns. SI.com writer Randy Gurzi believes that second-year tight end Keleki Latu is nearing that territory, with the Bills needing to find a spot on the 53-man roster if they aim to keep him.

Tight End’s Strong Preseason Forces Tough Decision for the Bills

Latu has put together some strong performances in training camp and the preseason, making four catches for 33 yards in the team’s preseason win over the Carolina Panthers. The Bills have kept three tight ends on the final roster in recent years, and those spots are all but set with Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and second-year tight end Jackson Hawes.

Gurzi warned that if the Bills tried to keep Latu on the practice squad, they would risk losing him.

‘Waiving him and bringing him back to the practice squad might not be an option this season, which could force the Bills to make a tough decision,” Latu wrote. “Going four deep at tight end might not be in the plans, but knowing that Kincaid has dealt with injuries throughout his career makes a player like Latu even more valuable.”

Gurzi added that the Bills could find room in other areas of the roster if they don’t want to risk losing Latu.

“Buffalo would need to go thinner at a position where they have more confidence they can retain players via the practice squad to make it work, but it could be worth it to avoid losing a promising player they have been developing the past two offseasons,” Gurzi wrote.

Bills Face Another Roster Challenge

Latu could face another challenge in his quest to make the final roster. As The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted, the Bills have kept a fullback on the roster as well, which cuts into the team’s tight end group.

“Latu has had an outstanding camp and has been getting increased high-leverage opportunities,” Buscaglia wrote. “Still, there are too many positional needs elsewhere to make room for Latu. His best path would be if the Bills cut both fullbacks, but that doesn’t seem likely at this point. However, if the Bills get creative elsewhere, Latu is my number-one potential surprise to keep at final cuts.”

The Bills brought two fullbacks to training camp, Ben VanSumeren and Jason Acker. They are competing to replace former fullback and special teams regular Reggie Gilliam, who left in free agency.

“As for fullback, I have the Bills going with Acker, as he’s young and cost-controlled for the next three years before becoming a restricted free agent,” Buscaglia wrote. “Even if Ben VanSumeren has the experience, I think they could get him back to the practice squad as insurance for Acker.”