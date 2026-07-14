Bills Urged to Trade For 6-Foot-3 Ravens Defender to Instantly Upgrade Defense

The Buffalo Bills still have some time to make a few roster moves before the start of the regular season.

If the Bills are looking to make a move, they should consider trading to strengthen their defensive line. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested that the Bills trade a 2027 late-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for defensive tackle John Jenkins.

“Buffalo will move defensive lineman Deone Walker to nose tackle,” Moton wrote on Tuesday. “He could strengthen the Bills’ 28th-ranked run defense from the previous season, but it’s a lot of pressure to put on the second-year pro.

“In addition to Walker’s position shift, the Bills should check in on a proven nose tackle. The Ravens hired a new coaching staff, and Jenkins, who’s 37, may not be in their short-term plans. The 6’3″, 360-pounder has registered at least 39 tackles (three for loss) in three consecutive seasons.”

Should the Bills Add Jenkins Before the Season Starts?

Jenkins has been in the NFL for 13 years and would bring a much-needed veteran presence to the Bills’ defense. The 6-foot-3 defensive tackle has played for seven different teams, so he is very familiar with moving around the league. A trade this late in the offseason likely wouldn’t hurt his confidence, given his experience with transitioning to new teams.

It wouldn’t hurt the Bills to trade a late 2027 draft pick to acquire Jenkins. The Bills need to improve their defensive line. Usually, late draft picks don’t become good players, so Buffalo should be willing to trade a late pick for a player who can help them win this season.

Deone Walker Could Be a Player to Watch

If the Bills trade for Jenkins, he will have the opportunity to play alongside second-year player Deone Walker. Many people are high on Walker making a jump this season, and The Athletic’s Tim Graham thinks Walker will be the Bills’ “breakout” player this season.

“The 2025 fourth-round draft pick started every game after the season opener, making a strong impression at a position of need,” Graham wrote on Monday. “Walker’s offseason mission has been conditioning to play all three downs. He said in June he had slimmed from last year’s playing weight of 338 pounds to 328 pounds. By a large margin, he led all Bills defensive linemen with 37 run stops. Walker recorded two half-sacks with 16 pressures. His eight tackles for losses finished behind only edge rusher Joey Bosa, and his four pass breakups tied for fourth behind three defensive backs. Walker, who just turned 22 in March, added two more pass breakups and snagged his first interception in the playoffs.”

If Walker can make significant progress this season, there is a good chance Buffalo’s defense will be challenging. The Bills added former Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb to replace Bosa, and he might offer much more upside.

Chubb could take advantage of Walker taking up double teams inside. If Walker can get multiple linemen to block him, Chubb could win his one-on-one matchups, giving him an easy path to the backfield.