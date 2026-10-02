Bills Named Trade Destination for $30 Million DT Chasing a Super Bowl Ring

The Buffalo Bills are off to a hot start this season, and shored up some of their early defensive struggles in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills had a slow start in their transition to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 base scheme, giving up 31 points in each of their first two weeks. They performed better last week, giving up just 16 points to the Chargers despite having to deal with five turnovers from the offense.

One NFL analyst believes the Bills could take a big swing at improving their defense even more, naming them as a top trade candidate for a veteran defensive lineman who could be chasing a Super Bowl ring.

Bills Could Make Run at Vita Vea on Trade Block

In an article outlining the players who would benefit most from a move to a new NFL team, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested that Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Vita Vea could hit the trade block. He noted that the Buccaneers are off to a slow start and lost starting quarterback Baker Mayfield to a dislocated thumb.

That could make Vea a prime candidate to move before the NFL trade deadline, he suggested.