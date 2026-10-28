Bills Trade Pitch Would Add 116-Sack Game-Wrecker to Fix Glaring Weakness

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best offenses in the NFL (they rank No. 4 overall), but the same can’t be said for their defense.

Buffalo is surrendering the second-most yards (386.8) and third-most points (28.5) per game this season, and many feel a trade for at least one defensive player is imminent.

The Nov. 10 trade deadline is fast approaching, and general manager Brandon Beane has an opportunity to bolster a position or two before the stretch run.

Buffalo has seen its pass-rush cool off after a hot start, and the pass defense behind it has been an even bigger mess. There are many intriguing trade options out there for Buffalo, and one potential big fish could make a lot of sense for the team to acquire.

Chargers’ Khalil Mack Named Trade Fit for Bills

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen recently ranked the top 25 trade candidates, and Los Angeles Chargers edge-rusher Khalil Mack was among the top players on the list.

The Bills were tabbed as a possible fit along with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. Fowler and Bowen believe that Bowen has only a 35% chance of being traded, however.

“Mack is productive and affordable,” Fowler wrote. “The Chargers gave him a $10 million signing bonus in March, so a new team would inherit the prorated version of his $8 million salary to close out his one-year deal.

“Returning to the Bears is a natural fit for the equivalent of a quality Day 3 pick. The Chargers have held off trading pieces such as Mack up to this point, though.”

Though he’s 35, Mack is still one of the more productive pass-rushers in the NFL. Through six games, he’s totaled 19 tackles, 16 pressures, nine hurries, four QB hits, and three sacks.

Mack may not be in his prime anymore, but he’s still plenty capable of generating pressure and getting to the QB. He’s had six or more sacks in five of his last six seasons, and he’s 13 forced fumbles over the last four years.

Why Mack Makes Sense for the Bills

Buffalo’s pass-rush was the lone bright spot of the defense early on this season. But that hasn’t been the case lately.

The Bills went from nine sacks and a 30.3% pressure rate over their first three games to two sacks and a 19.3% pressure rate over their last three outings.

Greg Rousseau leads the NFL with 25 pressures and owns six of the team’s 11 sacks. But beyond him, no other Bills player has more than 1.5 sacks. Rousseau also has 17 more pressures than his next-closest teammate Deone Walker (22).

Only three of Buffalo’s sacks have come on straight four-man rushes. Bradley Chubb and T.J. Parker haven’t quite been able to thrive in the way Rousseau has on the opposite side.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard acknowledged opponents have adjusted by keeping extra blockers in, causing an uneven flow to Buffalo’s pass-rush.

The Bills are also struggling in the secondary. They’ve given up the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (15), and adding another prolific edge-rusher who can win 1-on-1 not only give Rousseau some help, but it would also keep the secondary from being left on an island every time he blitzes.

Mack would also come cheap. The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported earlier this month that league sources pegged his trade value at likely a fifth-round pick. That’s certainly a price worth paying for a Super Bowl favorite like Buffalo to bolster a position as important as pass-rusher.