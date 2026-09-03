Key Bills RB Facing Injury Concern One Week Before Season Starts

The Buffalo Bills are facing some uncertainty in their backfield in the final week before the season begins.

Backup running back Ty Johnson has missed a long stretch of practice due to an injury, and was still out of the team’s practice on Wednesday. As reporter Andy Young noted, Johnson was among a number of players held out of practice.

“Bills I did not see practicing during media portion: Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson, Jordan Hancock, Jalon Kilgore, Javon Solomon, Jude Bowry,” Young wrote in a post on X. “Terrel Bernard, Keon Coleman, Connor McGovern, C.J. Gardner-Johnson were participating in some fashion.”

If Johnson remains out, it could force the Bills to turn to a popular member of the practice squad to pick up the slack.

Ty Johnson Has Been Ailing for Weeks

As CBS Sports reported, Johnson has been hurting since mid-August, when he was hurt at a practice. The report suggested at the time that the Bills could place him on injured reserve, but he avoided that designation so far.

“Johnson exited Saturday’s practice early with a knee injury and has not returned to the field since,” the August 13 report notd. “Thursday marks the running back’s fourth consecutive missed practice, and there does not appear to be a return date in sight. If Johnson’s knee injury is severe, the Bills could be waiting for cutdown day to place him on injured reserve with a designation to return during the regular season.”

If Johnson remains out, the Bills could turn to practice squad running back Frank Gore Jr. for depth. He missed final cuts, but returned to the team on the practice squad. Gore has gotten just one elevation during his first two seasons on the practice squad, but has yet to appear in a game.

Bills Get Some Good Injury News

While the Bills still had several players missing at practice, the team did get some good news as others returned. Wide receiver Keon Coleman was seen in a walking boot during the preseason after suffering a foot injury, but was able to return on Wednesday.

Coleman is expected to take on an important role this year, with the team sticking by him despite troubles in 2025. Coleman was benched twice for disciplinary reasons and then came under fire from owner Terry Pegula, who blamed former head coach Sean McDermott for pushing to draft Coleman.

But general manager Brandon Beane stuck by Coleman, saying this offseason that they expected him to grow into a bigger role.