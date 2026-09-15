Former Bills Linebacker Lands New Job With NFC South Team After Week 1

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson is back on an NFL roster.

The Carolina Panthers announced this week that they signed Dodson from their practice squad, filling an important need after they struggled on special teams in a season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears. Dodson failed to make the 53-man roster at the end of the preseason, but now has worked his way back up.

As Walker Clement of SB Nation reported, the Panthers cut ties with primary kick returner Jimmy Horn Jr. after he struggled against the Bears, adding help for their special teams coverage units and defense.

“This is a two-for-one response to failures from both the special teams unit and the defense from Sunday’s surrender of 59 points,” Clement wrote. “Horn routinely struggled to field punts and kicks and has not provided positive value in a crowded receiver room to date. Meanwhile, on defense, the Panthers gave up 291 rushing yards on 39 attempts (7.5 yards per attempt) and four rushing touchdowns to the Bears. Clearly they need some additional help.”

They found that help in the form of Dodson, who came into the NFL with the Bills in 2020 and spent his first four seasons with Buffalo. Dodson spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins, appearing in 92 career games with 43 starts. He has made 379 career tackles with 11.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Bills Open Season With Ugly Win

The Bills struggled on defense in their 36-31 win over the Houston Texans, allowing quarterback C.J. Stroud to slice up the secondary but coming through when they were needed the most.

The defense pressured Stroud at the conclusion of Houston’s final drive, ending the game with back-to-back sacks, including a strip sack that was recovered by linebacker Terrel Bernard.

After the game, new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said it was good to see his unit come through in the end — but they still had a lot to work on.

“I love the way we started by creating a turnover and then finishing it out with a big turnover. There was a lot of ugly in between,” Leonhard told reporters on Monday, via Newsday. “It did feel like Week 1, when things started to unravel a little bit at times or feel a little bit off, I thought our guys looked around like they weren’t sure what the answer should be.”

The Bills face another test on Thursday, facing the high-powered Detroit Lions offense on a short week