Bills Under Fire After Offseason Announcement Backfires

The Buffalo Bills may have aimed to build up hype for the coming season with Monday’s announcement unveiling a new alternate jersey, but the team instead came under fire from fans who were unhappy with both the new look and the franchise’s move toward fans this year.

The Bills had posted a countdown to Monday morning’s announcement unveiling their “Nickel City” alternate jerseys, which adopted a gray look with a blue collar to honor the working-class fans. Many fans didn’t appreciate the gesture, criticizing the look of the jerseys and what they saw as a hollow gesture toward low-income fans.

Bills Get Backlash for New Jerseys

Images of the “Nickel City” jerseys had been circulating on social media for months, with fans expressing dismay at the design and the unusual colors. The criticism reached a wider audience on Monday, with some fans comparing the look to a USFL team.

“This is the worst uniform I have ever seen,” one person wrote in a post on X.

Others suggested the design looked like a knockoff of the alternate jerseys worn by the Detroit Lions, who had a similar look with white numbers and a lighter shade of blue on the helmet.

“Reheated the lions old nachos,” a fan joked in a post on X.

The Bills wore two alternate looks during the 2026 season, a “Cold Front” jersey with a white and gray design and a throwback red helmet worn at the final game at the old Highmark Stadium.

Priced-Out Bills Fans Angry Over ‘Blue Collar’ Nod

The Bills released a 90-second video to unveil the new alternate jerseys, highlighting some of the construction workers who helped to build the team’s new stadium. The Bills also hyped the design as a way to honor the blue-collar nature of the town — the jerseys themselves had a blue collar — but some fans saw that as a hollow gesture.

Many noted that the team priced out some lower-income fans with private seat licensing in the new stadium, which pushed up ticket prices significantly. The team also made a change to the intrasquad scrimmage played at Highmark Stadium that had been free for fans to attend in recent years.

The scrimmage was a way for the team’s lower-income fans to see the stadium, but the team changed it this year so that only season ticket holders could attend. The Bills later added a second practice open to the public at the new stadium, but many fans were left hurt by the move.

Others criticized the team’s new rules restricting tailgating at the stadium.

“Gonna put a broken folding table statue in the new stadium as they release new tailgate rules stricter than ever,” a fan shared in a post on X. “Then release an ugly grey jersey with a blue collar to pay homage to the gritty laborers of Buffalo as they implement PSLs and make it harder than ever for ppl who can’t afford seasons to make it to games and even training camps”