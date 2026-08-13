Bills Under Fire for Decision on Promising Rookie WR

The Buffalo Bills made a key addition to their wide receiver room when they invested a fourth-round draft pick on Skyler Bell, but the team is now drawing criticism for its approach to the 24-year-old.

The Bills made a big change at the top of their wide receiver room, trading for DJ Moore and what could be a new No. 1 receiver for quarterback Josh Allen. But Bell’s addition was also expected to have an impact, giving the team a strong route runner who was also predicted to land a role on special teams.

Bell has gotten relatively few opportunities through training camp and leading into the team’s first preseason game this weekend, drawing some pushback for their approach.

As SI.com’s John Green noted, hasn’t gotten much chance to work with Allen and the first-team unit, spending most of his time with Buffalo’s backups.

“Instead, it’s been backup quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele throwing the rookie receiver the ‘rock’ as both players are currently in a battle for the right to be Buffalo’s former 2024 league MVP’s backup this season,” Green wrote.

Green added that the team’s decision not to give Bell first-team reps appears to be slowing his progress.

“And, with that being the case, it has seemingly hindered Bell’s development as he no longer looks like the odds-on favorite to win a top rotational spot on the wide receiver depth chart this fall in his first professional season,” Green wrote.

Green added that Bell comes to the Bills a little more seasoned than the average rookie, having spent five seasons in college and culminating with a strong senior year at UConn. Bell is actually older than Bills receiver Keon Coleman and just two years younger than veteran Joshua Palmer.

Bills Face Other Tough Choices in Wide Receiving Corps

While Bell remains close to a lock to make the final roster — he would almost certainly be claimed on waivers if the Bills tried to sneak him through to the practice squad — there are others who face questions.

Many Bills insiders have predicted that the final roster spot could come down to veterans Mecole Hardman and Trent Sherfield.

Reporter Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com predicted that Sherfield’s special teams versatility could give him the edge over Hardman. While Hardman has served as a return specialist, the Bills have other players who could fill that role, and Sherfield is more useful to the team on special teams coverage units.

“Trent Sherfield over Mecole Hardman came down to the veteran receiver’s versatility on special teams,” Talbot wrote. “He can play boundary wide receiver and played a season in Brady’s Bills offense. The Bills could also opt for just five receivers and try to land both Sherfield and Hardman back on the practice squad.”