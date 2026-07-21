Bills Urged to Sign 7.6 Million 10-Time Pro Bowler Ahead of Season

The Buffalo Bills will head to training camp at the end of July, and even though the regular season is right around the corner, there are still moves the team could make.

Buffalo should consider adding more depth to its linebacking room, and Bills on SI’s Alex Brasky thinks they should sign veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“The 14-year pro played all 17 regular-season games for the Washington Commanders in 2025 and finished fifth in the NFL in tackles with 162 on the year,” Brasky wrote on Tuesday. “Wagner’s a bit long in the tooth, but proved a year ago that he’s got plenty left in the tank, recording 4.5 sacks, which would have been third-most among Bills defenders a year ago. He also earned a Pro Football Focus overall defense grade of 78.6, which was ninth-best among the 88 players graded at his position.”

Should the Bills Look to Sign Wagner

Wagner is a 10-time Pro Bowler, with his last appearance coming in Washington in 2024. He has also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. Wagner spent 11 years in Seattle, helping the Seahawks win a Super Bowl in the 2013-14 season.

The Bills could benefit from adding Wagner’s Super Bowl experience to help them succeed, but even though Brasky would like to see Buffalo sign Wagner, he might prefer the team re-sign Shaq Thompson, who played with the Bills last season.

“He’s not getting any younger, and I think I would still prefer Thompson given he has already meshed well with the Bills’ locker room and his expected low cost on the open market,” Brasky added. “Still, Wagner would be well worth the risk if the Bills decided to pull the trigger and offer him somewhere close to the $7.6 million he is projected to make in terms of average annual value, according to Spotrac.

“He would fit in nicely within first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s new defensive scheme, which will feature an odd-man front. The Bills lack adequate experience beside incumbent starter Terrel Bernard, but could solve that issue by bringing in Wagner, the 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year.”

Buffalo Has to Add More Veterans to the Roster

The Bills can’t go wrong if they decide to sign Wagner. Buffalo is in a position where it has to go all out. There is no more waiting around to see if young players can develop into their roles. If the Bills sign Wagner and he takes playing time away from a younger player, it can’t be the end of the world.

Buffalo made it clear to the football world that it was tired of losing games in January when it fired head coach Sean McDermott after the season. Everything should be on the table for the Bills, and it wouldn’t hurt to bring Wagner in.

The Bills are working with a first-year head coach, Joe Brady, and a first-time NFL defensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard. It may be beneficial to have another veteran in the locker room, and that’s the support that Wagner can provide.