Bills Urged to Sign 9,811-Yard WR After DJ Moore Injury News vs. Lions

The Buffalo Bills had a great opening night at their new stadium, beating the Detroit Lions, but they did have some injury concerns.

Just before the end of the first half, wide receiver DJ Moore suffered a shoulder injury in the back of the end zone. Trainers ran over to check on him, and he got up on his own power, but he headed straight to the locker room for X-rays.

Moore didn’t return to the game, as the Bills ruled him out due to a shoulder/stinger injury. But if Moore misses time, former NFL cornerback Darius Butler has a receiver in mind for the Bills to sign.

Should the Bills Call Brandin Cooks?

Butler wrote on X that Brandin Cooks is gonna be a Buffalo Bill by Sunday. Butler is just speculating, but that could end up being true. Cooks visited the Ravens on Thursday, so he could be getting back into NFL action.

Cooks has been in the NFL for 12 years, spending time with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and the Bills.

The Bills signed Cooks last season, and he played in five games, recording five receptions for 114 yards.

If the Bills need a receiver to replace Moore for a few weeks, then calling Cooks wouldn’t be a bad idea. The Bills would need a veteran to take on Moore’s role, and Cooks has produced well in the NFL, recording 734 receptions for 9,811 yards and 60 touchdowns over 173 games.