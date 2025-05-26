Bills Urged to Bring Back Veteran Lineman as Low-Priced Insurance Policy

The Buffalo Bills put together one of the NFL’s top offenses in 2024, with much of the success generated up front by the offensive line.

Though the unit was anchored by a group of steady and largely injury-proof veterans, one insider believes the Bills can afford to add an insurance policy this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested one more move for all 32 NFL teams, urging the Bills to bring back a former player who can offer dependable depth at a low price.

Bills ‘Need More Insurance’ at Offensive Line Moton suggested the Bills can bring back 32-year-old Conor McDermott, who appeared in eight games for the Bills in 2017 and 2018. He wrote that a Super Bowl contender like the Bills can always use more experienced depth at offensive line and McDermott can provide that. “The Bills can take a page from the Philadelphia Eagles’ offseason playbook,” Moton wrote. “They need more insurance at offensive tackle. Four-time Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown haven’t missed much time over the last few years. Still, in a 17-game season, Buffalo should have an experienced veteran ready to go in case one or both miss extended time.” Moton added that the Bills have some question marks behind Dawkins and Brown on the line, which could be solved by McDermott, who has appeared in 55 total games with 17 starts over his seven-season NFL career.