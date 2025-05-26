Bills Urged to Bring Back Veteran Lineman as Low-Priced Insurance Policy

The Buffalo Bills put together one of the NFL’s top offenses in 2024, with much of the success generated up front by the offensive line.
Though the unit was anchored by a group of steady and largely injury-proof veterans, one insider believes the Bills can afford to add an insurance policy this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested one more move for all 32 NFL teams, urging the Bills to bring back a former player who can offer dependable depth at a low price.
Bills ‘Need More Insurance’ at Offensive Line
Moton suggested the Bills can bring back 32-year-old Conor McDermott, who appeared in eight games for the Bills in 2017 and 2018. He wrote that a Super Bowl contender like the Bills can always use more experienced depth at offensive line and McDermott can provide that.
“The Bills can take a page from the Philadelphia Eagles’ offseason playbook,” Moton wrote. “They need more insurance at offensive tackle. Four-time Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown haven’t missed much time over the last few years. Still, in a 17-game season, Buffalo should have an experienced veteran ready to go in case one or both miss extended time.”
Moton added that the Bills have some question marks behind Dawkins and Brown on the line, which could be solved by McDermott, who has appeared in 55 total games with 17 starts over his seven-season NFL career.
“Ryan Van Demark and Tylan Grable have started in three games combined,” Moton wrote. “McDermott could provide much-needed experience at both tackle spots in a second stint with the Bills.”
McDermott would likely come at an affordable price to the Bills. He signed a one-year, $1.21 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams last season.
The Bills have mostly kept the offensive line intact this offseason, making no major moves in free agency and just one late addition in the NFL draft. The team landed tackle Chase Lundt in the sixth round of the draft, but he is seen as a project and could spend his first season on the practice squad rather than the active roster.
Spencer Brown Getting Attention
While the Bills could look to add more depth at offensive line, it’s likely that Brown won’t see any challenges for his starting job. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder named him the team’s best-kept secret, noting that he has turned into a star player while staying mostly under the radar.
“Offensive line is an unsung position group as a whole, and most people focus on left tackles, especially after the movie and book The Blind Side. But protecting the other edge is important, and Brown is one of the best at it, despite having never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team,” Holder wrote.
Holder added that the Bills are well aware of Brown’s value, which is evident in the contract extension he landed last season.
“According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 17 pressures and earned a 78.5 run-blocking grade during the regular season,” Holder wrote. “Granted, the five-year pro isn’t a secret to the Bills as they gave him a four-year, $72 million contract extension last September.”
Comments
Bills Urged to Bring Back Veteran Lineman as Low-Priced Insurance Policy