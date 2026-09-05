Bills Urged to Bring Back Longtime Cornerback to Boost Depth

The Buffalo Bills went intentionally short at cornerback to start the regular season, but one analyst believes they could have some help waiting in the wings.

The team kept just three true cornerbacks on the 53-man roster to start the year, with some other versatile defensive backs who can provide depth in a pinch. General manager Brandon Beane justified the move, but SI.com writer Randy Gurzi suggested the team could still rectify the situation by bringing back a beloved former player.

Bills Have Opportunity to Add Tre’Davious White Again

Gurzi suggested the Bills could call on veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, the former first-round pick who returned to Buffalo after a one-year absence in 2024. White started 16 games for the Bills last year while rookie Maxwell Hairston struggled with injuries, giving the Bills a throwback performance to before back-to-back major injuries derailed his career.

Gurzi noted that the Bills have kept in touch with White, and suggested it could be time to pick up the phone and call his agent.

“Tre’Davious White returned to the Bills in 2025 after spending the previous season playing for the Rams and Ravens,” Gurzi wrote. “White started 16 games for the Bills and gave them some much-needed help at cornerback. He’s still a free agent and general manager Brandon Beane recently said they are keeping tabs on White. The Bills went thin at cornerback on the 53-man roster and can solve any depth concerns by reuniting with White.”

The Bills have established Christian Benford as their top cornerback, but Hairston could face a challenge from rookie Davison Igbinosun for the other starting spot.

The team did make some investments into other areas in the secondary, adding veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is expected to start alongside Cole Bishop.

Brandon Beane Explained Cornerback Decisions

As The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted, Beane was happy with the team’s group of three cornerbacks but would still be on the lookout for more help.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane says of keeping only 3 CB and if he needs to keep looking,” Buscaglia noted.

“I feel really good about what’s on the 53, I really do. As long as we stay healthy,” Beane said, via Buscaglia.

Beane mentioned that Dee Alford could step in as a boundary cornerback and defensive back Jordan Hancock can handle nickel cornerback duties.