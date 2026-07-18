Bills Urged to Bring Back Last Season’s Unlikely Defensive Standout

The Buffalo Bills have overhauled their defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard, parting ways with several key players from last year’s unit.

But one of the surprise standouts from last season could find his way back to Buffalo, a reporter predicted. Linebacker Shaq Thompson was originally penciled in for a reserve role, but found his way to the starting lineup and ended up one of the team’s most effective players on defense.

Bills Could Open Door for Veteran Linebacker’s Return

SI.com’s Alex Brasky predicted the Bills could still re-sign the veteran linebacker, who remains a free agent with just a few weeks left until the start of training camp.

Brasky noted that the Bills have some question marks at linebacker heading into the 2026 season, with a pair of unproven players expected to vie for a starting job.

“Dorian Williams and rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr will battle it out for a starting role at inside linebacker beside Terrel Bernard, but neither is a surefire option,” Brasky wrote. “Williams has never been a full-time starter, while Elarms-Orr is entering his first year in the NFL.”

Brasky said the uncertainty could lead the Bills to re-sign Thompson, who started six games for the team in 2025. He noted that the Bills could land Thompson for a relatively low price, with the linebacker expected to earn just $2.3 million in AAV for his next contract.

“While the team will implement a new 3-4 scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard this season, Thompson has experience playing in an odd-man front and could step in seamlessly as an experienced starter if Williams or Elarms-Orr fail to measure up during training camp and the preseason,” Brasky noted.

Several Former Bills Players Remain Unsigned

There are several former Bills players still looking for a new team in free agency, including several starters. Linebacker Matt Milano and edge rusher Joey Bosa, both key cogs on defense for the Bills in 2025, have not seen much interest in free agency.

Veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White also remains unsigned, but Brasky believes he too could return to the Bills.

“White may be waiting for a better opportunity to earn a starting role than that which the Bills can offer at this point, having two youngsters, Maxwell Hairston and Davison Igbinosun, set to compete for a starting role opposite Christian Benford,” Brasky wrote. “But if the Bills could convince him to join the battle for a spot on the Bills’ first-team defense, it would be a boon for the position group.”

Leonhard has already called on some current players to step up their roles in the coming year, saying he wants Benford to grow into more of a leader on and off the field.

“He’s going to be a big leader for this defense, and we’re going to create the scheme around players like that, the known commodities,” Leonhard said. “There are guys that you know are going to be a big piece of this, and there are others that we have to figure out what the right mix of talent and leadership is going to be. But a guy like him, who’s proven who he is, and his value to this roster. Those are the guys in mind when we set this thing up.”