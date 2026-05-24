Bills Urged to Sign 7-Time Pro Bowler to Protect Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have undergone some changes to their offensive line, losing a key starter in free agency.

But they could also have room for a big addition to keep Josh Allen protected, an NFL analyst suggests. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested one more move to make for all 32 NFL teams, predicting the Bills will sign a seven-time Pro Bowler to fill a remaining hole in their offensive line.

Bills Could Tap Veteran Guard to Fill Out Offensive Line

Knox suggested the Bills could sign veteran guard Joel Bitonio, who hit free agency after 12 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The Bills have a hole in the middle of their line after losing David Edwards, and Knox believes Bitonio could fill it.

“The Buffalo Bills face uncertainty at left guard after David Edwards departed for the New Orleans Saints in free agency,” Bitonio wrote. “They may look to replace Edwards through a camp competition involving Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett. However, scooping up free agent Joel Bitonio might make such a competition moot.”

Knox added that the Bills could have concerns about Bitonio’s age, but he would not need to be the long-term answer at guard, just a plug-and-play lineman for what the team hopes will be a Super Bowl season.