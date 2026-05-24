Bills Urged to Sign 7-Time Pro Bowler to Protect Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have undergone some changes to their offensive line, losing a key starter in free agency.
But they could also have room for a big addition to keep Josh Allen protected, an NFL analyst suggests. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested one more move to make for all 32 NFL teams, predicting the Bills will sign a seven-time Pro Bowler to fill a remaining hole in their offensive line.
Bills Could Tap Veteran Guard to Fill Out Offensive Line
Knox suggested the Bills could sign veteran guard Joel Bitonio, who hit free agency after 12 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The Bills have a hole in the middle of their line after losing David Edwards, and Knox believes Bitonio could fill it.
“The Buffalo Bills face uncertainty at left guard after David Edwards departed for the New Orleans Saints in free agency,” Bitonio wrote. “They may look to replace Edwards through a camp competition involving Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett. However, scooping up free agent Joel Bitonio might make such a competition moot.”
Knox added that the Bills could have concerns about Bitonio’s age, but he would not need to be the long-term answer at guard, just a plug-and-play lineman for what the team hopes will be a Super Bowl season.
“While Bitonio will turn 35 in October, he’s a seven-time Pro Bowler who started all 17 games for the Cleveland Browns this past season,” Knox wrote. “He wouldn’t give Buffalo a long-term option at left guard, but he’d provide a quality starter for 2026.”
The Bills have already made some other investments in their offense this offseason, trading for wide receiver DJ Moore and drafting wide receiver Skyler Bell. The Bills are returning largely the same backfield.
The team has been known to make some late additions in the offseason, often adding veteran players closer to the start of training camp.
Offensive Line a Strength for the Bills
The Bills put together one of the league’s most effective offensive lines in recent seasons, with the unit keeping Allen protected and last year paving the way for running back James Cook to earn the league rushing title.
ESPN ranked Buffalo’s unit as the No. 4 line in the league, with USA Today’s Nick Wojton noting that the team’s guards are leading the way.
“In the team-by-team comparison, the Bills are led by their tackles,” Wojton wrote. “Buffalo’s edge blockers of Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins have ratings of 7.6 and 7.9, respectively, the highest on the team.”
But the Bills still have some question marks in the middle of their line, with Corbett seen as the weakest link, Wojton added.
“Overall, the only player that drags down the Bills’ rating is the newly signed Austin Corbett,” Wojton wrote. “He signed in Buffalo as a free agent this offseason to fill a hole at the guard position. His grade on ESPN’s ratings is only a 4.0. On the field, it remains to be seen if Corbett and build chemistry and thrive with his new teammates on the offensive line.”
Bills Urged to Sign 7-Time Pro Bowler to Protect Josh Allen