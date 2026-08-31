Bills Urged to Add Versatile WR After Unexpected Release By Lions

The Buffalo Bills could benefit from an unexpected final roster decision by the Detroit Lions.

The Lions announced on Sunday that they cut ties with veteran wide receiver Greg Dortch, who many analysts predicted to make their final 53-man roster. While the Lions may have hopes of adding Dortch back to their practice squad, some Bills reporters suggest he could be a strong target for Buffalo.

Bills Could Add Greg Dortch

Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot suggested that it made a lot of sense for the Bills to target Dortch, noting that he played special teams for Bills special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers for four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and played under Bills wide receivers coach Drew Terrell for two of those years.

Dortch has appeared in 68 career games with 17 starts, making 145 receptions for 1,310 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been a return specialist, with an 8.9-yard career average for punt returns and a 23.6-yard average for kick returns.

Dortch was seen as a strong candidate to make the final 53-man roster in Detroit, close to a lock. Reporter Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports believes his release may only be temporary.

‘The Lions have to get down to 53 players,” Payton wrote. “Let’s say they have a couple injured players they want to put on injured reserve while keeping those guys eligible to return this season. In certain cases, those players have to make the initial 53-man roster first. That’s where Dortch comes into this.

“Instead of cutting a young player who would then have to clear waivers (and maybe he doesn’t come back because another team just claims him), the Lions can temporarily cut a veteran like Dortch. Because Dortch is a vested veteran, he doesn’t go through waivers. The second Detroit releases him, he’s a free agent. He’s a free agent right now.”

In that scenario, Dortch would return to the Lions on a new contract after they add players to injured reserve early this week.

Greg Dortch Could Solve Special Teams Problem

Dortch is still seen as a strong target for the Bills, and Talbot suggested he could answer a lingering roster question on special teams.

“He addresses punt returns and can be a gadget player on offense,” Talbot shared in a post on X.

It’s not clear what path the Bills will take for a punt returner. Veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman had been serving that role through training camp and the preseason, but he was released ahead of the final roster cutdown.

Backup running back Ray Davis, who earned an All-Pro spot as a kick returner last year, expanded his duties to returning punts this preseason as he split time with Hardman. It’s not clear if Davis will continue that role in the regular season, however.