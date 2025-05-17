Bills Urged to Add New $19 Million Target for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills could have a new mouth to feed for their “everybody eats” approach to the passing game.

The Bills adopted the philosophy last season after the departure of top wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, instead spreading the ball out to a wider group of pass catchers. The Bills brought in some veteran talent and drafted Keon Coleman to support the approach, and some believe they should go after another big target before the start of the 2025 season.

Bills Could Target Chris Olave in Trade Deal

Alan Saunders of Steelers Now reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers have expressed interest in trading for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, who is coming off two straight 1,000-yard seasons. Saunders noted that the talks are at the earliest stages.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have discussed the possibility of trading for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, a team source confirmed to Steelers Now, but that process remains at an extremely preliminary level,” Saunders wrote.

While the report did not indicate how willing the Saints could be to deal their budding star, many suggested the Bills should get in the mix if they were serious about trading Olave.

If the rumours of a potential Chris Olave trade are true… Should the Bills try and get him? #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/aRVMFkXUr7 — SleeperBills (@SleeperBills) May 17, 2025

Though the reports that the Saints could consider trade talks are now, the reports suggesting the Bills target Olave are not. suggested in March that the Bills could look into the third-year wide receiver, who heading into the final season of his $19 million rookie contract.

“Two other names to monitor are New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave, who does come with a concerning concussion history, and maybe Minnesota receiver Jordan Addison,” Parrino wrote at the time, predicting potential draft-day trades for the Bills.

Olave has made 191 receptions for 2,565 yards and 10 touchdowns through his three NFL seasons. He would likely have the chance to compete to be the No. 1 receiver in Buffalo.

Keon Coleman Could Step Into Bigger Role

The Bills have hinted at a bigger role for Coleman, who showed flashes of brilliant play in his rookie season in 2024 but struggled with injury. believes the Bills are ready to give Coleman more responsibility in his second NFL season, taking advantage of his size and route running.

The Bills largely ignored the wide receiver position in the 2024 NFL draft, adding only Kaden Prather with the No. 240 overall pick in the seventh round. The Bills did add some talent in free agency, signing former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore and potentially return specialist Laviska Shenault Jr.