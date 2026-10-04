Bills Urged to Add Former First-Round WR As New Target for QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have gotten off to a hot start on offense, spreading the targets to a wide group of pass-catchers.

They could still add one more target for Josh Allen, an NFL analyst suggests.

Former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. has seen his role with the Arizona Cardinals shrinking, leading to speculation that he could hit the trade block. One report suggests the Bills could target him, adding depth to their offense and another target for Allen.

Bills Named Landing Spot for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors suggested the Bills could land Harrison with a third-round draft pick, but SI.com reporter Mike Moraitis believes they could go even lower.

“The Day 3 pick might actually be overshooting Harrison’s value, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote recently that the belief is he could cost as little as a Day 3 pick. Whatever the cost, teams are monitoring the situation, so the trade buzz is legit,” Moraitis wrote.

Moraitis believes the Bills should target Harrison “without a second thought,” noting that he still has deep value despite failing to live up to his expectations so far.

“We get it, Harrison has not lived up to his billing, but there is still immense promise there and perhaps a change of scenery will do him some good,” Moraitis wrote. “It wouldn’t hurt to take a swing on Harrison, especially if all it costs is a third- or fourth-round pick.”

Harrison’s age and contract would make him even more attractive, Moraitis added.

“Acquiring Harrison gives the Bills a 24-year-old wideout who still has two more years of team control after this one when including the fifth-year option, and if he can rebound in Buffalo, Harrison could become the future at the position,” Moraitis wrote.

Bills Finding Contributions Everywhere So Far

The Bills already pulled off one major trade within the last year, acquiring deep threat wide receiver DJ Moore as a potential new No. 1 for Allen. While Moore has gotten off to a strong start with 11 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown, the Bills have adopted an all-hands-on-deck approach with no true No. 1 target.

The Bills have instead gotten strong performances from several players, led by Dalton Kincaid with 14 receptions for 263 yards. Keon Coleman has eight receptions for 101 yards, Khalil Shakir has eight receptions for 94 yards, and Joshua Palmer has two receptions for 77 yards.