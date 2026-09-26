NFL Hits Bills Veteran With 14th Career Punishment After Lions Game

C.J. Gardner-Johnson received another in his long list of punishments from the NFL when the league added an $11,194 fine to his ledger, docking the eighth-year veteran for a hip-drop tackle in Buffalo’s Week 2 win over Detroit, according to the NFL Week 2 Accountability Report.

The penalty lands barely three months after a count of his career fines topped $194,924 with 13 previous fines, a pattern Buffalo weighed heavily before betting on him anyway.

The NFL’s official accountability log lists Gardner-Johnson for the $11,194 penalty, tagged as unnecessary roughness, at the 14:54 mark of the third quarter in Buffalo’s 41-31 win over the Lions on Sept. 17, the first regular-season game at the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Hip-Drop Tackle Fine

The hip-drop tackle became a finable offense after NFL owners voted in 2024 to outlaw the technique, in which a defender wraps up a ball carrier, swivels his hips and drops his weight onto the runner’s legs at or below the knee, according to CBS Sports’ rule breakdown.

Gardner-Johnson has company on that list from earlier seasons. Four players were fined for hip-drop tackles in Week 2 of 2024, including Chicago’s T.J. Edwards and Kansas City’s Nick Bolton, each docked $16,883.

Buffalo Bills’ Gardner-Johnson Fine History

Gardner-Johnson has already been fined 13 times for nearly $195,000 across seven NFL seasons, according to The Athletic. The tab includes a $14,111 fine for a helmet-first hit on Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during Super Bowl LVII, a penalty the league later rescinded on appeal, according to Sports Illustrated.

His most expensive stretch came with Philadelphia in 2024. He was fined $45,021 in a single September outing against New Orleans, then hit with two more $22,511 penalties and an ejection later against Washington. His fine history stretches back to his initial years in New Orleans, where a mouthpiece-pulling scuffle with Bears receiver Javon Wims and a Wild Card fight with Anthony Miller each added to the total.

Born in Cocoa, Florida, and a former Florida Gators standout, Gardner-Johnson entered the league as a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Saints. He has since played for six other franchises, won a Super Bowl with the 2024 Eagles and tied for the NFL interception lead in 2022. Released by Houston last September after three games, he bounced through Baltimore’s practice squad before finishing 2025 with the Bears.

He signed with Buffalo in March on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

General manager Brandon Beane vetted Gardner-Johnson’s reputation before signing off, and the pitch worked, according to FantasyNerds. He starts at safety alongside Cole Bishop in coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense, filling the void left by Taron Johnson’s trade and rotating between the slot, the box and the deep third under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

Gardner-Johnson pushes back on his reputation as a locker-room distraction. “Toes the line” is how he described his own conduct, according to The Athletic, rejecting any “cancer” label from past stops.

A calf strain slowed his camp, according to The Score, but Gardner-Johnson has played through Buffalo’s first two games, recording nine tackles, according to CBS Sports. The Bills, 2-0, host the Chargers on Sept. 27, looking to keep both their record intact and their veteran safety’s fine total in check.