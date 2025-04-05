Ex-Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller Predicted to Join AFC Rival

The Buffalo Bills have left the door open for veteran edge rusher Von Miller to return to Buffalo after his release earlier this offseason, but an analyst believes a top AFC rival could get to him first.

The Bills cut ties with Miller in a cap-saving move, ending a disappointing tenure that started with promise as the veteran edge rusher made an immediate impact on the field before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. Miller struggled to regain his previous form when he returned in 2023, ultimately leading the Bills to release him in March.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes Miller could find a new home with the team the Bills have beaten twice in the playoffs in the last five seasons to earn trips to the AFC Championship game.

Von Miller Could Add Boost to Baltimore Ravens

Knox published a list of the top free agents available for each of the 32 NFL teams, pegging Miller as the right pick for the Baltimore Ravens. He noted that the 36-year-old Miller could have only a limited draw in free agency, but the Ravens could be the right fit for him.

“Though the Baltimore Ravens defense showed life late in the 2024 season, it still ranked just 31st in passing yards allowed for the season,” Knox wrote. “Adding another pass-rusher to complement Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh would make sense, and the Ravens are one of the few teams that would make sense for the 36-year-old Von Miller.” Knox added that the Ravens have had a knack for finding roles for aging veterans and could squeeze the remaining strong play out of Miller.