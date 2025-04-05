Ex-Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller Predicted to Join AFC Rival

The Buffalo Bills have left the door open for veteran edge rusher Von Miller to return to Buffalo after his release earlier this offseason, but an analyst believes a top AFC rival could get to him first.
The Bills cut ties with Miller in a cap-saving move, ending a disappointing tenure that started with promise as the veteran edge rusher made an immediate impact on the field before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. Miller struggled to regain his previous form when he returned in 2023, ultimately leading the Bills to release him in March.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes Miller could find a new home with the team the Bills have beaten twice in the playoffs in the last five seasons to earn trips to the AFC Championship game.
Von Miller Could Add Boost to Baltimore Ravens
Knox published a list of the top free agents available for each of the 32 NFL teams, pegging Miller as the right pick for the Baltimore Ravens. He noted that the 36-year-old Miller could have only a limited draw in free agency, but the Ravens could be the right fit for him.
“Though the Baltimore Ravens defense showed life late in the 2024 season, it still ranked just 31st in passing yards allowed for the season,” Knox wrote. “Adding another pass-rusher to complement Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh would make sense, and the Ravens are one of the few teams that would make sense for the 36-year-old Von Miller.”
Knox added that the Ravens have had a knack for finding roles for aging veterans and could squeeze the remaining strong play out of Miller.
“Baltimore is obviously open to adding older players to help chase a championship in 2025—it added 32-year-old receiver DeAndre Hopkins early in free agency—and Miller could be an asset. He logged six sacks while playing just 33 percent of the defensive snaps in Buffalo last season,” Knox wrote.
The Ravens battled the Bills to the end of last season’s divisional-round playoff game, losing 27-25 as the Bills advanced to the AFC title game.
Von Miller Could Return to Buffalo
Though the Bills parted ways with Miller in March, the move was seen mostly as a financial decision and not a reflection of the team’s feelings on the veteran edge rusher. Miller grew close to Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who served as a mentor as Miller expressed a desire to become an NFL general manager after his retirement.
When the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 9 that the Bills were releasing Miller, he added that the team would leave the door open for him to potentially return on a new contract.
“The #Bills are releasing pass-rusher Von Miller, per me and @TomPelissero,” Rapoport wrote in a post on X. “Miller is set to turn 36 years old before the 2025 season, and Buffalo makes the move now. Both sides, however, are open to a return.”
Miller has also expressed a fondness for Buffalo, saying after the playoff loss that he wanted to remain with the team.
“However long my key card works in this building, I’m gonna keep coming up in here and I’m going to keep coming in and trying to make [a Super Bowl] happen,” Miller told reporters on the team’s locker cleanout day. “I want to be here. I plan on being a Buffalo Bill for sure.”
Comments
Ex-Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller Predicted to Join AFC Rival