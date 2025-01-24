Bills Veteran Predicted to Take ‘Substantial’ Pay Cut Next Season

The Buffalo Bills made a flurry of roster moves last offseason to shed salary, parting ways with a series of key veterans and restructuring contracts to free up cap space.

The moves included a major pay cut for edge rusher Von Miller, who returned from a torn ACL to have a career-worst season in 2023. Though Miller has rebounded in 2024, he has still been unable to reach his previous form and one insider predicted that another major pay cut could be in his future.

Bills Predicted to Make Big Move on Von Miller

Miller agreed to restructure his contract for the 2024 season, reducing his base salary from $17.5 million down to $8.85 million while adding a host of new performance-based incentives. Joel Corry of CBS Sports predicted that the Bills would look to do the same thing in 2025 if Miller is to remain on the team.

“Although Miller rebounded to have six sacks this season, another substantial pay cut from the $17.5 million he is scheduled to make in 2025 will be necessary for him to have any chance to remain in Buffalo as a 36-year-old since he is strictly a situational pass rusher at this stage of his illustrious career,” Corry wrote.

Miller appeared in 13 games this season, serving a four-game suspension related to domestic abuse allegations he faced last year. He made a total of 17 tackles with six sacks.

Miller had a big game in the team’s divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens, helping keep pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson and recovering a fumble forced by Damar Hamlin that he returned for 39 yards.

Though Miller has been used mainly on passing downs, appearing in just 33% of the team’s total defensive snaps during the season, he could play an important role in this week’s AFC championship. Miller had a strong performance in the team’s 30-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in November, keeping pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and registering a sack.

Miller has been known as a strong playoff performer, helping both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl wins. If the Bills win on Sunday, they will return to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than three decades.

Von Miller Has Put Team First in the Past

Bills general manager Brandon Beane shared praise for Miller in the last offseason, saying the veteran edge rusher was willing to cut his base salary in order to help give the team some much-needed cap space.

“He put the team first. He wants to win,” Beane said in March, via the Buffalo News. “He said that since the day he got here, and to basically cut it in half and go below his guarantee, I don’t know if I’ve seen a player do that, especially someone that’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer like him. So, much respect for him.”

Beane added that the team expected it to take some time for Miller to fully recover from the torn ACL, noting that it took former Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White some time before he was back to full form after his own injury the previous season.