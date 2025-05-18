Ex-Bills $120 Edge Rusher Urged to Join Rival AFC Team

After being cut loose by the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason, Von Miller could be heading back to the team that first brought him into the NFL.

Miller struggled in his return from a torn ACL in 2022, coming back to a reduced role with the Bills for two seasons before being released in a cost-saving move earlier this offseason. While the 36-year-old Miller has not given a public indication of what he plans to do next, a former teammate wants to see him return to the Denver Broncos.

Von Miller Pitched on Return to Mile High City

In an appearance on Up and Adams this week, former Broncos tight end Julius Thomas told host Kay Adams that he thinks Miller should finish out his NFL career where it started.

What can we expect out of Von Miller on any team?@heykayadams | @Julius_Thomas pic.twitter.com/fB3GOhA6tH — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 13, 2025

Thomas suggested that even if Miller has lost a bit of a step from his peak, he can still be a strong contributor on an up-and-coming team.

“Does Von have a couple of great rushes in him a game? Absolutely,” Thomas said. “Now, does he need to play 60 snaps? I don’t know. That’s up to them. That’s up to Von.

“But do I think he can still get to the quarterback? Sure.”

The Broncos are seen as a rising team, earning a wild-card berth last season and losing to the Bills in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Miller has spoken about a possible return to Denver. Not long after his release by the Bills, Miller made his own appearance on Up & Adams and said he is intrigued by the idea.

“I’ve always loved blue and orange. You just have to see,” he said. “It’s a fun time right now for me and my career, and you just have to wait and see. Taking one day at a time, and it’s all fun, and you just wait and see. It could also be scary, too.

“In my perception, I don’t frame it like that. I’ve done everything I could possibly do. And whatever is next for me is what’s next. And it’s fun, it’s exciting. You’re looking at new teams and new quarterbacks. You can never replace a Josh Allen and the season that he had. But new quarterbacks, new environments, and just a new place to be is fun.”

Bills Left Door Open for Von Miller’s Return

The Bills have not closed the door on a potential return for Miller, with general manager Brandon Beane saying after his release that the team could be willing to bring him back if the price is right. The Bills under Beane have a knack for calling on trusted former players to return, including this offseason when the Bills re-signed cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson after both spent the 2024 season with other teams.

That wouldn’t preclude a late return. The Bills have often turned to former players after being hit with injuries late in the season, which was the case in 2022 when the team brought wide receiver Cole Beasley out of retirement for the final stretch of the season and playoffs.