Bills WR Signing Has ‘Plenty to Prove’ During Minicamp: Report

This offseason, the Buffalo Bills lost some wide receivers who made an impact on the team last year.

Receiver Mack Hollins left for the New England Patriots, and Amari Cooper is still a free agent.

Buffalo did go out and sign Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer and former Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore.

Elijah Moore Has a Ton To Prove During MiniCamp

With Bills minicamp kicking off on Tuesday, June 10th, there are a lot of players who are looking to prove something, and Ralph Ventre from Bills On SI thinks Moore has plenty to prove during minicamp.

“The former New York Jets’ second-round draft pick garnered rave reviews from his participation in OTAs,” Ventre wrote. “After four NFL seasons, Moore may have found the right environment to operate in and seemingly has an inside track to the WR5 spot. It won’t come without competition, though.”

Moore signed a $ 2.5 million contract in May and is looking to improve this season.

Moore spent the first two seasons of his career with the New York Jets, where he recorded 80 receptions for 984 yards and six scores in 27 games.

After Moore grew frustrated in New York, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2023 and played a little better than he did with the Jets, recording 120 receptions, 1,178 yards, and three touchdowns in 34 games.

Moore Should Succeed With Josh Allen

The one common factor in Moore’s first few years was playing with subpar quarterbacks, and this will be the first time Moore gets to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Josh Allen.

Allen knows what it takes to get the best out of his playmakers, and Moore should be able to have his best season with him.

The only issue with Moore is that he may see limited action, as there are several receivers ahead of him on the depth chart, unlike when he was the No. 2 receiver on the Browns.

Moore is likely using this season to prove to the NFL that he is a capable player, deserving of a long-term contract in the league next offseason.

There is no better place to show off your talents than playing in Buffalo, and hopefully, Moore can show what he has.

The Bills Should Be Great This Season

The Bills’ offense should be one of the best units in the NFL this season, and with all the additions the team has made this season, Allen could be looking at winning his second NFL Most Valuable Player Award.

The one thing the Bills’ offense needs to address is the situation with running back James Cook and his contract.

Cook is heading into the last year of his deal and, as of right now, doesn’t have a new contract, which could hurt the Bills when the season starts.

Buffalo is going to need Cook to have a great season if they want to reach the Super Bowl.

The Bills might only have a few more chances to make the Super Bowl with the players they have, and 2025 might be their best opportunity.